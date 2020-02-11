Adult Mom – “Berlin”

Adult Mom’s most recent album was 2017’s Soft Spots, and they’ve spent the last couple years covering some good songs — by Green Day, the Swell Season, Laura Stevenson, and Taylor Swift — and extricating themselves from a sticky label situation. Today, the Stevie Knipe-led group is releasing a new original song, “Berlin,” ahead of their imminent tour with Palehound. “Berlin” is all warm tones and ruminative memories. “Sit in the car parked in the dark/ Hearing rain drop on the roof,” Knipe sings in the chorus, their voice echoing as the song clicks into place.
“‘Berlin’ is a song that took over a year to write. It’s about processing the loss of an important friendship without knowing the exact cause of the loss,” Knipe told The Grey Estates of the track. “Through loss, there are moments recalled, like meeting for the first time, the moment you got close with that person, singing Hole in dorm rooms, drinking beer in a bathroom, and of course, the complete paralyzation that comes with loss. It’s about being in between healed and not, and trying my best to calculate the reasons why she left.’
Listen to it below.
TOUR DATES (w/ Palehound):
02/27 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
02/28 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle – Back Room
02/29 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Purgatory)
03/01 New Orleans, LA @ Banks St. Bar*
03/03 Dallas, TX @ Ruins
03/04 Austin, TX @ Barracuda
03/06 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
03/07 Los Angeles, CA @ Junior High
03/08 Los Angeles, CA @ Junior High
03/10 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord
03/12 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
03/13 Seattle, WA @The Sunset Tavern
03/14 Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
03/18 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
03/19 Kansas City, MO @ The Rino*
03/20 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
03/21 Chicago, IL @ Schubas
03/22 Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch
03/24 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
03/25 Montreal, QBC @ Bar Le Ritz
03/26 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
03/27 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
03/28 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
04/09 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
04/10 Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot
04/11 Portland, ME @ Space 538
* – Adult Mom only
“Berlin” is out now via Lauren Records.