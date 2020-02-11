Adult Mom – “Berlin”

Adult Mom’s most recent album was 2017’s Soft Spots, and they’ve spent the last couple years covering some good songs — by Green Day, the Swell Season, Laura Stevenson, and Taylor Swift — and extricating themselves from a sticky label situation. Today, the Stevie Knipe-led group is releasing a new original song, “Berlin,” ahead of their imminent tour with Palehound. “Berlin” is all warm tones and ruminative memories. “Sit in the car parked in the dark/ Hearing rain drop on the roof,” Knipe sings in the chorus, their voice echoing as the song clicks into place.

“‘Berlin’ is a song that took over a year to write. It’s about processing the loss of an important friendship without knowing the exact cause of the loss,” Knipe told The Grey Estates of the track. “Through loss, there are moments recalled, like meeting for the first time, the moment you got close with that person, singing Hole in dorm rooms, drinking beer in a bathroom, and of course, the complete paralyzation that comes with loss. It’s about being in between healed and not, and trying my best to calculate the reasons why she left.’

Listen to it below.

TOUR DATES (w/ Palehound):

02/27 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

02/28 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle – Back Room

02/29 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Purgatory)

03/01 New Orleans, LA @ Banks St. Bar*

03/03 Dallas, TX @ Ruins

03/04 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

03/06 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

03/07 Los Angeles, CA @ Junior High

03/08 Los Angeles, CA @ Junior High

03/10 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

03/12 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

03/13 Seattle, WA @The Sunset Tavern

03/14 Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

03/18 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

03/19 Kansas City, MO @ The Rino*

03/20 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

03/21 Chicago, IL @ Schubas

03/22 Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch

03/24 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

03/25 Montreal, QBC @ Bar Le Ritz

03/26 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

03/27 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

03/28 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

04/09 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

04/10 Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

04/11 Portland, ME @ Space 538

* – Adult Mom only

“Berlin” is out now via Lauren Records.