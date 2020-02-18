Watch Stephen Malkmus Play Unreleased Song “Brainwashed” In Acoustic Take Away Show

Once and future Pavement frontman Stephen Malkmus announced a new album last month. Traditional Techniques, the follow-up to last year’s electronic solo album Groove Denied and 2018’s Jicks LP Sparkle Hard, is a collection of folk-rock songs recorded with Matt Sweeney and the Decemberists’ Chris Funk.

We’ve already heard one song from Traditional Techniques, lead single “Xian Man.” And today, we’re hearing a live version of another, “Brainwashed,” which Malkmus played in an acoustic Take Away Show for La Blogothèque at La Fontaine de Belleville in Paris. Watch his performance below.

Traditional Techniques is out 3/6 on Matador. Pre-order it here.