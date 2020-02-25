Kelly Lee Owens – “Melt!”

Kelly Lee Owens released her very exciting self-titled debut back in 2017. The London producer has popped up a few times since then, always doing something cool: She’s covered Tegan And Sara and Aaliyah and remixed St. Vincent and Björk. She put out two new songs last year as part of the Adult Swim Singles series and in December she teamed up with Jon Hopkins for a new song called “Luminous Spaces.”

Today, she’s announcing her sophomore album, Inner Song, which will be out in May, and she’s kicking things off with the lead single “Melt!,” a shuffling and whispery thump that comes with some aqueous visuals directed by Laneya Billingsley. “I wanted to create something that sounded hard but with organic samples,” Owens said in a press release. “I felt those were great representations of what’s happening in the world, that every moment you’re breathing and sleeping, this is taking place.”

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Arpeggi”

02 “On”

03 “Melt!”

04 “Re-Wild”

05 “Jeanette”

06 “L.I.N.E.”

07 “Corner Of My Sky”

08 “Night”

09 “Flow”

10 “Wake-Up”

Inner Song is out 5/1 via Smalltown Supersound.