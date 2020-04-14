DaBaby Announces New Album Blame It On Baby, Out This Week

Last year, DaBaby erupted out of nowhere — Charlotte, North Carolina, a major city that had never produced a nationally notable rapper — and went on an all-time hot streak. In 2019, DaBaby released two albums, showed up on dozens of other people’s songs, and vaulted up near the top of rap’s A-list. He’s not slowing down, even though he probably should.

In his recent music, DaBaby has been showing a whole lot less spark and a whole lot more angst over the gear-grinding schedule that comes along with being a massive rap star who says no to nothing. He’s also faced tons of legal trouble over various physical altercations — including, most recently, apparently slapping a woman while on the way to the stage in Tampa. (She’s suing.) In the past few months, DaBaby has gone from an exciting figure to a troubling one. I’ve been hoping he’d slow down or get help. Maybe he’s getting help; I don’t know. But he’s definitely not slowing down, even in the quarantine era.

Today, DaBaby announced on Instagram that he’ll release the new album Blame It On Baby on Friday. This is the first we’ve heard of the new LP, though he’s been talking about putting something out lately. He’s also released the singles “Shut Up” and “Find My Way,” neither of which is very inspiring. After Baby On Baby and Kirk. Blame It On Baby will be DaBaby’s third album in just over a year. I don’t know, maybe it’ll be good.