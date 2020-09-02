Hear Thurston Moore’s New 12-Minute Epic “Siren”

Thurston Moore is back this year in a big way. Back in the spring, the former Sonic Youth member shared several old outtakes and rarities, and he recently covered “Another Day” for a Galaxie 500 tribute series. In between, Thurston Moore Group began rolling out singles from a new album called By The Fire.

Today he’s sharing a doozy from that LP. “Siren,” the project’s third advance track following “HASHISH” and “Cantaloupe,” is a 12-minute epic. It errs on the gentler, dreamier side of Moore’s aesthetic but does not lack for propulsion. It’s accompanied by a mermaid-themed video viewable only at Bandcamp, but you can stream the song below and create your own mental imagery.

<a href="http://thurstonmooregroup.bandcamp.com/track/siren" target="_blank">Siren by Thurston Moore</a>

By The Fire is out 9/25 via the Daydream Library. Pre-order it here.