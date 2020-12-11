The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Most of the music Channel Tres makes is for an environment we can't experience right now. He's one of those artists: His music belongs in sweaty clubs, where every bit of house-tinged bass burbles can get bigger, more muscular, overtake you entirely. While not straight-up dance music, he's the sort of songwriter who emerges from what, in 2020 at least, feels like a distant memory. But just as often, Channel Tres' songs are askew, blurry, a melted echo of something we know well.



In that sense, his new mixtape I Can't Go Outside is something of a paradox. With tracks like "Fuego," Channel Tres is back with material that fits right into the sweet spot of his sound, mellower yet insistent grooves underpinning his patient, low-voiced evocations. His and Tyler, The Creator's lines melt around the beat, a series of come-ons issued from quarantine at the same time they admit "Human contact don't exist/ Human contact is a risk."



The name says it all; Channel Tres is remaking a world that isn't quite accessible anymore. "Fuego," and the rest of the mixtape, then fit into a certain kind of pandemic trope: Music that emits from isolation and feels fittingly insular, but music that can also bring you back to all the places you can't go to anymore. "Fuego" is the sound of Channel Tres crafting immaculate sounds at home. It's also the sound of long cruises around LA, the hyper vivid colors of aimless sunsets, the warmth of the days where we could go outside and move around the world with just a few less worries. —Ryan