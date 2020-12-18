HEALTH – “Major Crimes”

Adam Alessi

New Music December 18, 2020 12:10 PM By Tom Breihan

The release of the much-anticipated new video game Cyberpunk 2077 has not gone smoothly. Today, developer CD Projekt Red, responding to consistent complaints about in-game glitches, announced that it was suspending sales of the game and offering refunds to anyone who bought it through the PlayStation Store. But the release of the game’s impressive soundtrack seems to be going a whole lot better.

Cyberpunk 2077 features new tracks from high-profile artists like Run The Jewels, Grimes, and A$AP Rocky. Last week, the first volume of the game’s soundtrack album came out, and it included some really cool tracks from bands like Converge and the Armed, as well as a SOPHIE/Shygirl collab. Today, we get the second volume, which includes Grimes’ “Delicate Weapon,” as well as a new joint from HEALTH.

HEALTH are old hands at the video-game soundtrack grind; in the past, they’ve done music for games like Max Payne 3 and Grand Theft Auto V. (HEALTH also recently released the all-collabs album DISCO4 :: PART I, which rocks really hard.) HEALTH’s Cyberpunk 2077 contribution is a tingly, atmospheric new track called “Major Crimes.” It’s really good, and you can hear it below.

Cyberpunk 2077: Radio, Vol. 2 also features tracks from people like Ratboy and Nina Kravitz, and you can stream it here.

