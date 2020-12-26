Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

This one really pushes the buttons. The title, the association with the past, the soft focus video in the beautiful little town of Whitby, a place I’ve many happy memories of. We never had family holidays. Each summer me and my sister were sent off to my grandparents for a week. And each year my grandma would take us somewhere on the train, seems ridiculous now but this was a real treat. It was the only time we ever went on a train. One year she chose Whitby for us. It would have been around ’85/’86 and was the first time I’d been there. I’ve been back many times since. Me and my now wife drove over there for our 3rd date. A memorable camping trip a few months after that with Mrs J and a big group of us in a field just outside in Whitby featuring an irate farmer telling us to get out of that field and get to bed. And in the last few years taking our daughter there. Our last visit was summer ’19, we explored the graveyard that Mick wanders through while the rest of the band play cricket – my daughter asked us about death, one of those times when you think it might have been a good idea to be prepared for these sorts of questions. Its a stunning setting, you climb up 199 steps to the top of the cliff with the graveyard and church on the edge of the land and the ruins of Whitby Abbey alongside. Being in such an exposed position a lot of the gravestones have weathered away so you can’t see the inscriptions but they go back hundreds of years. Its steeped in history and fires the imagination, long before Simply Red pitched up, Dracula washed up in Whitby and took in his own tour of the graveyard. I’m at the time of life where mortality creeps in. I’m down to one parent and one grandparent, statistically I’m past halfway myself. I’ve found myself thinking a lot about the past. About the memories from childhood and the people that played such a large part in that period of my life who are now gone. There’s a sadness in knowing that as special as those memories are there’ll never be any new ones with those people. I look at that video and and listen to Mick sing about holding back the years and it makes me think of the past. Of my grandma and how at that time we visited Whitby all that concerned me as a kid was the here and now. Time felt limitless. I’m sure I’m not the only one that looks back and thinks how did I get to here. Not in a bad way. Just as a kid there was the innocence of having no concept what life is actually like as an adult. In my 20s I felt invincible, everything felt possible, money in my pocket for the first time and adventures to be had. I get so much joy from my daughter but there’s also that part of my brain thinking how did I end up here? Seems like just a few weeks ago I was out drinking with friends most nights of the week, no hangovers, going to work on a few hours sleep and with no thought that life would ever result in such responsibilities. This song, that title, that video. Its a sensory experience that affects me in a way that I could never have expected even a few years ago. That’s the beauty of music, film, literature that it can pick you up and take you somewhere in your mind, back into your memories. Doesn’t even always have to be a great song, its the association that matters. It sure helps that this is such a melancholic song, even if Mick’s evocation of the past is coming from a different angle – he wants to escape it whereas I am holding onto it. I haven’t heard it in years but I’m glad to hear it again now. It inspires a lot of emotions, happy and sad but those emotions and those memories are the stuff of life and proof that its all worth it.