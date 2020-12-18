Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

We’re three weeks away from being able to say we survived 2020. Who knows what those three weeks will hold? Maybe a coup. Maybe a third Taylor Swift album. I won’t try to guess. But I’m glad you’ve all made it through the year safely and sense of taste intact (those of you who lost it lost it too long ago for this to be a COVID-related thing). I’ve been doing the ‘Gummers Poll informally since 2014 when I wanted to prove scientifically that the Stereogum staff snubbed St. Vincent’s self-titled album (pettiness is very much at the heart of this endeavor). Since 2018, I’ve gotten a critical assist from chazpod, who has helped me make the whole thing much more rigorous and accurate. We still don’t have AI scrubbing the comments or anything, but we run a pretty good operation. For those who need a refresher, we round up all of your lists from the official AOTY post, and assign points based on your Top 10 rankings (1st = 5 pts, 2nd = 4 pts, 3rd = 3 pts, 4th-5th = 2 pts, 6th-10th = 1 pt). This year, chaz suggested we include unranked lists, giving 2 pts to each of the first ten albums one each of those lists. In the end, we tabbed 138 “ballots” and tallied votes for something like 400 unique albums. Once we had a clear top tier of albums, we ran our numbers over and over until we both had the same results for every single one. Below, you’ll see each album’s score and its vote total, which gives you a sense of which placements were powered by broad consensus vs. deep enthusiasm (though the higher ranking albums always need some of both). The vote total is our first tie-breaker, after that we look at the better performance in terms of 1st place votes, then 2nd, etc. In the end, we had a clear winner, closely trailed by three other albums that separated themselves from the rest of the pack by some distance. From place seven on down, it was nothing but hair-splitters, which means that, as always, ever vote mattered. So here it is to read, relive, and relitigate: YOUR 2020 Album of the Year Rankings: 50. Adrianne Lenker – songs (11, 9)

49.Oranssi Pazuzu – Mestaryn kynsi (12, 6)

48. Helena Deland – Someone New (12, 6)

47. Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou – May Our Chambers Be Full (13, 4)

46. Armand Hammer – Shrines (13, 4)

45. Ka – Descendants of Cain (13, 5)

44. Against All Logic – 2017 – 2019 (14, 7)

43. Arca – KiCk i (14, 7)

42. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – Sideways to New Italy (15, 8)

41. Young Jesus – Welcome to Conceptual Beach (16, 5)

40. The Microphones – Microphones in 2020 (16, 5)

39. Boldy James – The Price of Tea in China (16, 7)

38. Kelly Lee Owens – Inner Song (16, 10)

37. Empty Country – Empty Country (17, 6)

36. Roisin Murphy – Roisin Machine (17, 7)

35. Soccer Mommy – color theory (17, 9)

34. Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – Alfredo (17, 12)

33. Laura Marling – Song For Our Daughter (18, 9)

32. Nap Eyes – Snapshot of a Beginner (19, 8)

31. The 1975 – Notes on a Conditional Form (21, 9)

30. Grimes – Miss Anthropocene (21, 12)

29. Sufjan Stevens – The Ascension (21, 13)

28. The Strokes – The New Abnormal (22, 10)

27. Hum – Inlet (22, 12)

26. Nation of Language – Introduction, Presence (23, 10)

25. Mare Cognitum & Spectral Lore – Wanderers: Astrology of the Nine (24, 8)

24. Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death (24, 12)

23. SAULT – Untitled (Rise) (26, 10.5)

22. Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia (28, 12)

21. SAULT – Untitled (Black Is) (29, 8.5)

20. Protomartyr – Ultimate Success Today (30, 9)

19. Taylor Swift – folklore (30, 11)

18. Andy Shauf – The Neon Skyline (33, 15)

17. Moses Sumney – grae (34, 17)

16. Tame Impala – The Slow Rush (34, 18)

15. Dogleg – Melee (36, 13)

14. HAIM – Women in Music Pt. III (36, 15)

13. Charli XCX – how I’m feeling now (37, 11)

12. Porridge Radio – Every Bad (39, 18)

11. Caribou – Suddenly (40, 19)

10. Destroyer – Have We Met (41, 16)

09. Jeff Rosenstock – NO DREAM (42, 20)

08. Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure? (43, 19)

07. Perfume Genius – Set My Heart on Fire Immediately (44, 16)

06. Yves Tumor – Heaven to a Tortured Mind (52, 22)

05. Run the Jewels – RTJ4 (68, 32)

04. Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher (103, 42)

03. Waxahatchee – Saint Cloud (105, 37)

02. Fleet Foxes – Shore (109, 40)

01. Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters (127, 42)