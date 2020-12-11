Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Let’s talk about a stretch, my “Greatest Love of All” story is a major stretch of connections, family, both biological and logical, HeLa cells, and vaccines. By the time I am done, it may be even more of a stretch, I dunno, but like life it is layered, even in condensed form. I will try to keep it short, but I’ll probably fail. In 1951 an African American woman, Henrietta Lacks was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cervical cancer. Within months of her diagnosis, she had succumbed to the cancer. Without her knowledge or permission, pieces of the tumor from her cervix were harvested and given for cancer research. Dr. George Otto Gey was trying to model human cancer in a test tube. While most cancer cells grow and replicate uncontrollably, Henrietta’s cells were the first to grow indefinitely in flasks in Dr. Gey’s lab. Henrietta had rare immortal cells that have impacted billions of humans since 1951. The HeLa cells named after the first two letter’s of Henrietta’s first and last names, enabled scientists to perform tests on human cells outside the body. Henrietta’s cells have gone into space, subjected to the effects of radiation after nuclear bomb testing and were used in AIDs research. In the 50s the HeLa cells were important in the development of the Polio vaccine, that is where my story comes in. Growing up there was a family of friends that lived in an extremely small-town south of my hometown. Their mother was my Mom’s best friend, and for almost every one of the six kids in our family, there was a counterpart in their family of seven who were good-best friends. Growing up the oldest girl was my sister’s best friend, the next oldest, my other sister’s life-long bestie. There are other connections down the line. The second youngest sister was the subject of my story about “Money for Nothing” and the youngest will get a shoutout on Friday. The boy that was a year younger than me was my good friend. We shared the love of Elton John music, and in college we saw Elton in concert. D, like the rest of his family, was smart, active, and had a great sense of humor. If he saw the last sentence he’d add that he was also good looking, good looking and funny, don’t forget that Bix. He also had Polio. Polio vaccines were around since 1950 in other countries. In the US two different vaccines were approved in 1955, by Jonas Salk, and an oral vaccine by Sabin in 1961. For whatever reason, the vaccine was too late for my friend, not that it stopped him. Out of college he developed computer software, met a girl and started a company. By the summer of 86 he was well on his way to his first million and first and only marriage. Statistics show that if I DJ your reception, your marriage will be long lasting, my friend was among the first statistically. D never forgot his roots, and though he had the money, their wedding was typical for our small towns. It was not in a fancy hotel, but in the local Community Center, a simple white building which stood next to the local ballfield. The main floor was an open space with a large kitchen in the back. The basement had additional seating and bathrooms. It was insufferably hot in the summer and took a while to warm up in the winter. The town itself was two blocks by three blocks. About one-sixth of the town was occupied by the Community Center and the ballfield, and it likewise dominated social life. It was a place for weddings, funerals, and anniversaries. I’ve attended more post funeral get togethers there than any other place in my life. But I’ve only DJ’d one wedding reception there. I packed my pick up with my equipment and crates of albums, and CDs and drove 150 miles as a gift to my friend to be his DJ. I played all the big Top 40 hits, many we have discussed. I had a CD of Polkas to cover the people who wanted Polkas, but I also played a Los Lobos song, “Serenata Nortena” and people did the Polka. I played the big songs that we’d dance to in High School, including some Elton John. Every once in a while I’d have to stop the music to allow the sound system to cool down, but that gave everyone ample time to hit the kegs or sneak outside for something harder. D and his wife danced to almost every song and allowed me to choose whatever, whenever.. However, as I was setting up, they asked for my suggestion on first dance. After I gave them a few options, they decided on “The Greatest Love of All.” D and his wife are retired now and spend most of their free time biking and dancing. With vaccines in the news, between Covid and Anti-vaxxers, I often think of my friend. I was thinking of him tonight when my sister posted a link in our family group text. I had heard of Henrietta Lacks and the HeLa cells before, but only in passing. However, from my sister’s link I learned that the HeLa cells have been used in Covid-19 research where the scientists found out Henrietta’s immortal cells were not infected well by the virus. What they have learned from her cells has shaped treatment of Covid-19, so once again Henrietta is shaping science and medicine. What does the song say? “Learning to love yourself is the greatest love of all.” I’ve never asked my friend if he regrets that he never had the Polio vaccine. While I have wondered, I’d never asked. He has lived his life as if his Polio didn’t exist. But since the research done with Henrietta’s cells has led to a vaccine that saved more than 17 million people from being paralyzed by Polio, I’d hazard a guess that he would debate any anti-vaxxer and would be all for taking whatever Covid vaccine is available to him. Word on the street is that Mayo Clinic will be starting to vaccinate employees this week. So “The Greatest Love of All” is probably everything the TNOCS crew will say it is, good and bad. I rank it higher because of that summer wedding 34 years ago. My one change would be to the lyric. “Learning to BE yourself is the greatest love of all.” That truth is as immortal as Henrietta Lacks and her cells.