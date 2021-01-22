Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
Thank you internet for the Bernie At The Gig memes. I guess we should stop now.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|rubberbandit
|Score:39 | Jan 17th
|
He was a genius who revolutionized music making. He was also a abusive murderous nutjob. You can be both. His work will live on and should be remembered regardless of how awful a person he was.
|Posted in: Phil Spector Dead At 81
|#9
|Beep Beep
|Score:40 | Jan 20th
|
She signed to Myrrh and went gold? Bet she was incensed.
Sorry
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Peter Cetera & Amy Grant’s “The Next Time I Fall”
|#8
|321letsjam
|Score:42 | Jan 15th
|
What a baby.
|Posted in: Ariel Pink Went On Tucker Carlson To Whine About “Cancel Culture”
|#7
|OppositionalGaze
|Score:43 | Jan 17th
|
Ronnie Spector is full of grace and light.
|Posted in: Ronnie Spector Shares Statement On Phil Spector’s Death
|#6
|brightcolorsanddirt
|Score:43 | Jan 15th
|
If people as a whole knew how many successful labels and bands came from money (and I’m speaking even locally successful bands and labels), it might dispel the myth that talent or passion has much to do with success in the music industry. Sure, it plays a part, but the path to developing those skills is much easier when money isn’t a constant worry in your life. And this doesn’t just go for super-rich trust fund kids. It’s easy to afford good equipment, buy a van and work a series of shit jobs in between long tours that don’t pay well when your parents are footing your bills. It’s easy to put out tons of records that won’t recoup when you start off with a big loan you won’t have to pay back.
I’ve said for a long time: as music fans, we are putting ourselves at a disservice with a system where most voices that don’t come from comfort (or even the specific kind of personality that can tour and not lose their mind) are not heard. There is a very real path to success in the entertainment industry that is just impossible for many groups and types of people, but that doesn’t mean their voices aren’t just as potent or important.
Another huge issue with an ersatz patronage system is that it leaves those who already control much of our world with too much power over yet another area of our lives, which allows them to silence voices that might threaten their privilege. We cannot rely on the good will of the rich.
|Posted in: Ariel Pink Went On Tucker Carlson To Whine About “Cancel Culture”
|#5
|jorgeandthekraken
|Score:43 | Jan 15th
|
having your livelihood destroyed for ̶a̶t̶t̶e̶n̶d̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶a̶ ̶p̶o̶l̶i̶t̶i̶c̶a̶l̶ ̶r̶a̶l̶l̶y̶ supporting fascism is pretty brutal.
FTFY.
|Posted in: Ariel Pink Went On Tucker Carlson To Whine About “Cancel Culture”
|#4
|Kazooie
|Score:50 | Jan 15th
|
Oh man, I would love to hear from a conservative who is currently forcing him/herself to listen to Ariel Pink for the first time today. Gotta be rough.
|Posted in: Ariel Pink Went On Tucker Carlson To Whine About “Cancel Culture”
|#3
|potato_
|Score:51 | Jan 15th
|
The idea of kid rock and toby Keith fans forcing themselves to listen to Ariel pink is hilarious
|Posted in: Ariel Pink Went On Tucker Carlson To Whine About “Cancel Culture”
|#2
|jackunderscore
|Score:67 | Jan 15th
|
the dude went on TUCKER CARLSON’s show to play the victim, it’s not bold to assume that he is courting MAGA chuds
|Posted in: Ariel Pink Went On Tucker Carlson To Whine About “Cancel Culture”
|#1
|superdonkeypiss
|Score:68 | Jan 15th
|
Never thought he’d sell out this hard—his hair has been washed, perhaps even conditioned. Truly shocking.
|Posted in: Ariel Pink Went On Tucker Carlson To Whine About “Cancel Culture”
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|Pookie
|Score:-21 | Jan 15th
|
brightcolorsanddirt but the “sheeple” on Stereogum are never rational anyway, they’re a bunch of goddamn weirdos.
|Posted in: Ariel Pink Went On Tucker Carlson To Whine About “Cancel Culture”
|#4
|Pookie
|Score:-23 | Jan 15th
|
I’m not a goddamn Trump supporter and I don’t watch goddamn Fox News, in fact I’m very liberal but I’m not a goddamn loony liberal like the goddamn weirdos here are. And unlike the goddamn brain dead weirdos that comment here I can think for myself. What really amazes me is the goddamn weirdos here that think it’s perfectly acceptable to cancel anybody that doesn’t agree with their goddamn stupidity.
|Posted in: Ariel Pink Went On Tucker Carlson To Whine About “Cancel Culture”
|#3
|stoofaloof
|Score:-23 | Jan 15th
|
I mean having your livelihood destroyed for attending a political rally is pretty brutal. (I’m assuming that’s why the label dropped him, as it happened before the allegations surfaced) That being said, whining to the media always makes you look like a wiener.
|Posted in: Ariel Pink Went On Tucker Carlson To Whine About “Cancel Culture”
|#2
|Pookie
|Score:-31 | Jan 15th
|
Don’t try to have a conversation with the whiny sheeple on Stereogum, they all have their fingers in their ears and are humming too loud to hear anything you might have to say. But they will listen to Tom even though he has said many racist things over the years, but for some strange reason they give him a pass on his goddamn bullshit.
|Posted in: Ariel Pink Went On Tucker Carlson To Whine About “Cancel Culture”
|#1
|stoofaloof
|Score:-40 | Jan 15th
|
A couple of bold assumptions in this post here.
|Posted in: Ariel Pink Went On Tucker Carlson To Whine About “Cancel Culture”
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|HiveIslet
|Score:31 | Jan 21st
|
With that news, I’d like to introduce my Pearl Jam cover band cover band, Legal Jamm…
|Posted in: Pearl Jam Cover Band Pearl Jamm Changes Name To Legal Jam After “Aggressive” Cease-And-Desist