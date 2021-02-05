Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Well, shit, I guess I’m going to have to tell this story… One of my best friends was this girl Jen – we became friendly after I’d dated her friend (another sophomore when I was a senior), and I ended it because I’d heard some things I wasn’t comfortable with. She confronted me outside my 5th period physics class, then called me over the summer when she learned I’d been right. We became fast friends almost immediately, and remained close for the next 30 years. There were times when I liked her, and times when she liked me, but never at the same time, and we worked better as friends. Inseparable. Shortly after I graduated college, Jen met her future husband driving home in traffic from the Jersey Shore. I wound up being a part of the bridal party, hosted the bachelor party, but her mother and I concocted a scheme when I’d be the “Chippendale” for her bachelorette party. I had an entire dance routine planned…but backed out at the last second. It would’ve taken a BIG risk to pull it off. In 1996, I was living in Damascus, Syria, and the expatriate community I associated with kept throwing larger and larger parties, and it seemed like it was a competition as to who could throw the largest. A friend of mine lived in a rooftop apartment overlooking Abu Roumaneh, and he decided to throw the party to end all parties. I teamed up with him and another friend to throw a “Vicars & Tarts” party (priests and prostitutes, for those Americans out there). *We spent $5000, which went a hell of a long way in Syria

*We hired a DJ, bartenders, lighting artists, butlers, and someone to clean/paint the apartment after we were finished

*We paid off the landlord to ignore complaints from other residents in the building

*We paid off the local police We arrived to our own party 2 hours after it had begun. One of the first songs I heard the DJ play was “Could You Be Loved”, by Bob Marley, and I witnessed 400 Syrians and ex-pats singing the song from the dance floor. It may have been the most surreal moment of my life. But, I had an arrangement with the DJ. I’d be doing my bachelorette routine at the party. I was dressed as a monk: black robe, rope for a belt, pouch hanging from it, hood over my head. I looked like one of the cartoon monks from Monty Python’s “Holy Grail”. Around midnight, I took the stage, and the DJ handed me the microphone, and lowered the music. “Look at all of you SINNERS!” I yelled to the crowd. “You’re drinking, smoking, dancing too close with members of the opposite sex…you have let the Devil control your soul! YOU HAVE ALLOWED THE DEVIL INSIDE!!!” unh unh unh… To “Devil Inside”, I stripped. Underneath, I was wearing red devil’s horns, a G-string, and…well, nothing else. With the way social media and easy access to photography, there is no way in hell a teacher could’ve pulled this off, but in 1996 Damascus, with lots of alcohol, I overcame my fears. When I got home the next morning, I called Jen, by then pregnant with her first child, and told her what I’d done. She’ll appear in a few of my stories going forward.