Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

The movie “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” comes from, “Mannequin” lives on many different levels in my life, most of them absurd. When it was released, the promotion team for “Mannequin” decided that the ultimate audience for the movie, and one that could help spread word of mouth, were people who dressed mannequins for a living. As such they sent free tickets to the Visual Presentation department of our store. A group of us went and laughed for all the wrong reasons. We were familiar with the mannequins they were using and knew that they took arms from mannequin a. and b. to place on mannequin c., creating an awkward mannequin in a pose that never existed. Also, the whole concept that displays were done at night, was laughable, no department store had the extra budget required to schedule a team like that. I know it was part of the idiot plot, that the mannequin had to come to life at night when no one could see them, but still. Also, the displays in the movie were dated, not representative of where visual was going at the time. After the movie we went to one of the hottest food chains of the time, TGIFriday’s. “Oh, how times change. There, over chicken wings and potato skins, we talked about how bad “Mannequin” was, laughable for all the wrong reasons. “Mannequin” took place in the old John Wannamaker’s store I visited the year before in Philadelphia, so I was familiar with its layout, and general lack of upkeep and renovation. I shared my experience with my coworkers, who agreed they could see it, despite Hollywood’s attempt to gloss it over. One of my friends stated that she could suspend disbelief for the “mannequin comes alive” plot, but there was one plot device that was almost science fiction, the straight, male visual presentation employee. “Almost every man I know who does display is gay, except for you, Bix.” Observant readers know the accuracy of that statement has changed over the years. But my coworker was right. Thinking back I can only think of a few of the men in our large crew who were straight, and I’m not even sure about them. Many of the long-term visual team members were married but leading a double life. One flamboyant 50-something visual executive with a glass eye had an 80-something benefactor/wife from old money. Another was called “Auntie John” though not in mixed company. One gave me the secret handshake when we met. It was still so secret I didn’t know it was the secret handshake until later. I could show you the secret handshake, but… Others in my generation were out and open, and though they never or rarely said it out loud, they would hint, that they knew I was gay. My boss when I was working on the mainfloor/window team had perfectly coiffed hair, with shoulder pads that rivalled Joan Crawford and often talked about his exploits at Bare Butt Beach with his boyfriend. When I finally met his boyfriend, a straightlaced banking executive, I told him “He’s not what I expected him to be.” My boss related that he heard that quite often, but acted like it was a surprise every time he heard it. My two other bosses were artists on the side. One was partnered with a bear so furry, he made the Leather Biker from the Village people look like he was fur-deficient. My boss preferred autumnal plaids and Bass Weejuns, while his partner was fond of leather, grass, and poppers. My boss was high energy, and motivated, the other half was so weedinduced laid back, he bordered on comatose, until it came time to bring out the poppers. The other artistic boss had a partner he facetiously called his Sugar Daddy even though they were the same age. His partner was high up in management at Pillsbury, in charge of flour packaging, enabling them to own a meticulously renovated home in St. Paul. Their third floor doubled as a studio. I bought an abstract from him, shortly before we were both promoted. Another coworker I’ve talked about before. He was a ginger, bearded guy whose entire wardrobe was built around the colors, orange, green and purple. Years later I ran into him and he related going to school in the Duluth Superior area, where he would spend nights at the local gay bar, staring across the bar at a bartender he had the biggest crush on, who went by the name GBear. I know I’ve gone off course. I know it has little to do with “Mannequin” the movie or “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” the song. But imagine if Hollywood took a chance on a movie with characters as varied, and layered as my real-life coworkers, instead of straight-washing an industry, maybe then “Mannequin” and the song from it might have been interesting.