Watch Adrienne Lenker’s Sublime Performance Of “dragon eyes” On Fallon

News March 12, 2021 10:13 AM By Tom Breihan

Watch Adrienne Lenker’s Sublime Performance Of “dragon eyes” On Fallon

News March 12, 2021 10:13 AM By Tom Breihan

Back when bands were still showing up in late-night talk-show studios to perform, Big Thief were one of the best out there — a group who could somehow conjure small-club intimacy and intensity for television cameras. In the pandemic era, Adrienne Lenker is turning out to be a pretty special TV performer on her own, too. Last year, Lenker released her twin solo albums songs and instrumentals. Earlier this year, she was on Colbert to play a lovely version of “anything.” And last night, Lenker did a powerful version of “dragon eyes” on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show.

Big Thief won a Grammy last year, and they’re up for another one this weekend. Big Thief also debuted the new song “Simulation Swarm” on Instagram last month. But on Fallon, Lenker’s focus was elsewhere. With the camera in tight on her, she did “dragon eyes” completely by herself, with one mic for both her voice and her guitar. She was fully in it. Watch the performance below.

songs and instrumentals are both out now on 4AD. I would like to believe that Lenker named “dragon eyes” after a 2012 straight-to-DVD action movie that had Cung Le and Jean-Claude Van Damme and Peter Weller in it. You ever see that movie? Pretty good!

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Los Lobos’ “La Bamba”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Who’s That Girl”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You” (Feat. Siedah Garrett)

    11 hours ago

    Corey Taylor Discusses Gen Z “Trying To Cancel Eminem,” Likening It To Salem Witch Trials

    3 days ago

    Mumford & Sons Banjo Player Taking Leave Of Absence After Controversial Andy Ngo Tweet

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest