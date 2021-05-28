Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

I’ve been looking forward to this song for awhile yet also dreading this day. So many memories, both happy and sad, tied to Mr. McFerrin.

We’ve all heard the phrase “Born Under a Bad Sign” many times but how many people have we met where it’s true.

My stepdaughter, D, was one of those people.

Within a year of her birth, her father left her and her mother, never to heard or seen from again. D’s mom got by doing odd jobs until she met L, who seemed like a nice person and was very protective towards D. They moved to Ohio, where D’s mom got a job waitressing for a very posh country club. Life was fine for several years until D’s mom found out what L’s occupation in life was- a drug dealer. D and her mom moved back to our fair city and found employment taking care of an elderly couple that lived next to their apartment.

I’ve told the story of how D’s mom and I met, fell in love and got married. D seemed happy with the arrangement

but politely declined the offer of adoption. She wanted to see her own name.

The bank I worked for at the time had access to suites at various entertainment venues around town (the basketball arena, the opera, the ballet etc.) and would offer tickets to concerts and games on a first come/first serve basis. I had seen Mr. McFerrin several years earlier at the piano bar Tom mentioned and I got three tickets for his appearance in 1988 T Abravenel Hall where they normally held classical music concerts.

My wife had the aisle seat then D and then myself, two seats in. The concert was a very pleasant experience for the target audience-families with children. At one point, McFerrin left the stage and walked through the crowd singing acapella to whatever song came to mind. When he reached our row, he came to stop and stared at my wife and D. “Stop the show!” he yelled. “Please turn up the house lights!” The audience was stunned and my wife and I looked at each other in confusion. Looking at my wife and D, he said in a voice everyone could hear “Excuse me, but are you two sisters?” My wife laughed and said “No, we’re mother and daughter.” He asked D “How old are you, dear ?” “Fifteen” D replied shyly. “Would you please stand up?” McFerrrin inquired. Blushing a deep red, D stood up. “Ladies and gentlemen, this young woman has the most beautiful eyes I have ever seen. Don’t you agree?” The crowd clapped enthusiastically. “This next song is for you” he told her and as she sat down he sang “Don’t Worry Be Happy” but he changed the lyrics to “Don’t Worry Miss Blue Eyes”.

For weeks after whenever D was having trouble, her mom and I would say “Don’t Worry Miss Blue Eyes” and she would smile and calm down.

Things would change after that year. The high school she was attending and doing well closed and her class was moved to a bigger high school several miles away. As is often the case, the new surroundings were very jarring and she fell in with a bad crowd and drugs and drinking soon followed. We tried all the usual things, grounding, rigid hours, counseling but nothing seemed to work. There was a bright light when she met a young man she really liked and he had her on good path but his family stepped in and said enough of that and they moved away.The spiral continued until I got her a steady job and would take her to A A meetings. Things went well for six or seven months until the her employer went belly up and she stopped going to meetings.

She hooked with a young man who had the same problems and things really went downhill. She had my first grandson in ’95 and we thought that would turn her around but she would just leave him with us while she went on two or three week benders. The capper came when we found she and thew baby were staying in a meth house.

One night I pulled up to the place and there were a dozen or so motorcycles parked outside, lights shining, music blaring. I strode in. to the house like I belonged there, found the baby lying on a filthy mattress, picked him up and started to leave. A massive man stood in the doorway and in a deep voice asked “What do you think you’re doing?” “I’m his grandfather and I’m taking him home” I replied as calmly as I could. “Good for you, man” he said “He doesn’t belong in a place like this” and held the door open for me.

Things went on like this for several years until she again was pregnant with our second grandson only this time she was hooked on crack cocaine. We asked Child Services what we could do but were told they couldn’t do anything until the child was born and if he tested positive for drugs, they would intervene. As soon as H was born, the nurses tested him and he, indeed , had drugs in his tiny system. We applied for adoption and within a year, he and his brother were in our care. This didn’t deter D from her reckless behavior and we finally forbid her from being anywhere near our house or family.

Despite all this, D still was beautiful young woman, the drugs were destroying her inward but having no affect on her outwardly. She moved several hundred miles away in 2010 and we didn’t here much from her until 2012 when her then boyfriend called us frantically one night, saying D was dying and what should he do? We had her life flighted to the University Hospital and put under the care of a doctor who was a family friend. It was touch and go but she pulled through. The doctor told her how lucky she was but if she didn’t stop the drugs and drinking, she would be dead in five years. She shrugged, went back to her home and continued to use. My wife was heartbroken but there was nothing we could do. Her life was in her own hands.

On a frigid February night in 2017, at 2 a.m., we received the phone call we had been fearing. D had died in her sleep, body ravaged by drugs and drink. We had her cremated (per her wishes) the priest here at school held a quiet service for her as did the LDS church behind our house. He rashes sit in our front room with a picture of her taken not long before the McFerrin concert. Hopefully, she’s at peace.

So, yes go ahead and make fun of the song, deride the lyrics, giggle at the nuttiness, drop the F-bombs.

For me, when I hear this song, I will always see a young lady with the most beautiful eyes shyly standing and smiling as people applaud and hum “Don’t Worry Miss Blue Eyes”.