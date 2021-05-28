Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
Twenty years ago today, one of my favorite bands Air released 10 000 Hz Legend, the album with the song that goes “If you need some fun/ Some good stereo gum/ Radio number one.” Seven months later that’s where I got the name for my blog. The rest, as they say, is my own prison. Have a nice holiday weekend!
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|DanceFever
|Score:31 | May 26th
I’ve been looking forward to this song for awhile yet also dreading this day. So many memories, both happy and sad, tied to Mr. McFerrin.
|#9
|Lee Chesnut
|Score:31 | May 24th
Peaking at #6 behind Guns N’ Roses was Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car”, which has to be among the 10 saddest songs of all time. It also propelled Chapman to a Grammy for Best New Artist that year. https://youtu.be/AIOAlaACuv4
|#8
|jackunderscore
|Score:32 | May 24th
who would have thought an independent publication would be angling to bring in new readers
|#7
|you beautiful bastard.
|Score:32 | May 21st
https://i.kym-cdn.com/photos/images/newsfeed/000/645/713/888.jpg
|#6
|Guy K
|Score:33 | May 26th
Well, we’re here. We have now arrived at the beginning of what I consider to be the most miserable stretch of #1 songs of the entire decade. We best strap ourselves in and brace ourselves. There’s plenty to worry about, and precious little to make me happy at the top of the charts for the rest of 1988.
|#5
|Chris DeVille
|Score:38 | May 21st
However this is a good rule https://twitter.com/grantrindner/status/1395763287846006789
|#4
|dustrock
|Score:41 | May 26th
Young dustrock was extremely impressed with Bobby doing all the cool vocal tricks, just like he was with Michael Winslow in Police Academy and Spaceballs.
Young dustrock had dreams of becoming a cartoon voice actor.
Sadly, dustrock became a lawyer, where you always worry and are never happy.
7/10 for Don’t Worry Be Happy, 1/10 for dustrock career choice.
|#3
|juneyards
|Score:42 | May 23rd
Growing up in Ireland it took me a long time to realise how fortunate I was to live in a country where support for and solidarity with Palestine is the default, mainstream position, and to have escaped the relentless propaganda employed by the state of Israel and its backers. I have so much respect and admiration for Dua, I hope her brave and principled actions lead others to condemn and boycott the Israeli apartheid state. Ni saoirse go saoirse na Palaistíne.
|#2
|rollerboogie
|Score:44 | May 26th
I know this song has been ripped apart over the years countless times, but I still feel the need to get this off my chest, so here we go. As someone who struggles with anxiety on a daily basis, and who has a parent who was hospitalized for it a number of times, I am quite familiar with the destructiveness of worrisome thoughts. Going down that rabbit hole of irrational, anxious thoughts and worst-case scenarios does not tend to solve my problems, particularly things beyond my control, and as the song says, it basically just compounds them. It is understandable that someone with the best of intentions would give the advice to avoid worry. I know for myself that it is vital for me that I find ways to combat my default setting of dark thinking. Unfortunately, the song has a very strident expectation that anyone at any time under any circumstances can and should apply this platitude and choose to be happy, which is oversimplifying a far more complex topic to about the highest degree possible. It ends up being a very reckless thing to say, and in my mind renders infinitely more harm than good.
|#1
|Shocker
|Score:47 | May 21st
So…
We’re all close and open here, so I got a life story to share with y’all:
This weekend I graduated from high school. The ceremony was held on Saturday, the weather was good, all warm and sunny. It was a lovely affair, held at our city’s baseball park. We, the graduating class, all walked in 2 by 2, then waited in the stands while the staff all said some stuff about our class and how we all worked through this whole mess.
We were then treated to a video of (one of) our school choirs doing a lovely rendition of Bridge Over Troubled Water (a 10), and then we all slowly cycled through to receive our diplomas, even though we didn’t actually receive them, just a little leather plaque as a placeholder. All the while I waited in my seat, and occasionally chatted up my soon to be ex classmates. I did this some more at the end, and received a warm congratulations from my parents, and grandfather, and cousin.
Then, that evening, the school held a special outdoor dinner as a reward for the senior class. I came all dressed up in my tailored blue suit, clean white dress shirt, green bow-tie with matching pocket square, and my dad’s old brown fedora. Safe to say I was one of if not the most dressed-up person there, and I got many compliments on my outfit. Dinner consisted of: a tomato bruschetta appetizer, an entrée of bowtie pasta in creamy pesto sauce with vegetables (including sun dried tomatoes) and a side of sourdough bread, and a dessert of a chocolate brownie cake with chocolate icing, fruit purée drizzle, and a raspberry on top. Oh, and we were treated to a magic show. Really.
I finished this one last project on Tuesday (a GarageBand cover of At The Hop), and now I am officially done with high school. Don’t ask me what’s next, I have no clue. And on a completely unrelated note I came up with this cool guitar riff the other day. That too.
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|Legal Eagle
|Score:-21 | May 23rd
1) I didn’t say they were the same. 2) equating Israel with the Klan is pretty outrageous. 3) I’m Jewish and know a fair bit on the topic, actually.
|#4
|Legal Eagle
|Score:-22 | May 23rd
I’ll preface my response by saying I’m Jewish.
|#3
|Legal Eagle
|Score:-25 | May 23rd
Yeah, I know. I grew up in two countries and neither of them are America.
|#2
|Legal Eagle
|Score:-29 | May 23rd
I’m the same way that the cocaine / crack sentencing disparity in the US was anti Black racism but was not the “same thing” as anti black racism. It’s a manifestation of anti Black racism.
Anti Zionism is a manifestation of antisemitism. Advocating for a result that would bring death and displacement of Jews is a form of antisemitism.
|#1
|Legal Eagle
|Score:-51 | May 23rd
What you’re saying reads suspiciously like “Jews run the American media”. Having not grown up in Ireland, I like to think I’ve still managed to sift through the Israeli and Arab propaganda.
Anti-Zionism is antisemitism, by the way.
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|a famous toronto painter shot me down.
|Score:24 | May 26th
I don’t consider this the true Sleater-Kinney if Laura Macfarlane isn’t playing drums.
