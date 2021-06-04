Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

There are ways to cover a song and bring new life to it. But the less I say about this, the better. Meanwhile, peaking much further down the charts at #36, one for the ages. Rob Base and DJ E_Z Rock – “It Takes Two” I could go into the details of “It Takes Two” but the sample and the feel are all you need to know. First, Lyn Collins recorded “Think (About It)” produced by James Brown and with James Brown’s backing band. It became an R&B hit, peaking at Number 9. Its appearance on an “Ultimate Beats and Breaks” compilation just before the release of a sampler in 1987 resulted in “Think (About It)” being used on many Hip Hop records of the time. The “Woo, Yeah” combo of beats and vocals created a break that soon became inescapable. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HBvXBNx0lqg I can’t state that Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock used it the best, I have not heard every sample. However, they made something that soon defined the word HOT. For a song that peaked at #36, “It Takes Two” has had a bigger cultural impact than most songs that charted above it. In 1989, Spin Magazine picked the best singles of all-time, and chose “It Takes Two” and I could not argue against their point. It is exactly what a great single should be, of its time, and timeless. And it was done quickly. They threw together the lyrics the night before the demo was recorded using samples that Rob and E-Z Rock liked, which just happened to be next to each other on volume 16 of the “Ultimate Beats and Breaks” compilation. Even the video was spontaneous, with a guest appearance from Biz Markie who just happened to be in the neighborhood.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=phOW-CZJWT0 ***Insert a “Just a Friend” is a 10/10 comment from Tom*** Yeah, give me more like this, not that “Groovy” thing.