New Music July 30, 2021 By Peter Helman

It’s only been two years and change since Billie Eilish’s world-conquering debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, but it feels like a lifetime. With her sophomore album Happier Than Ever, out now, Eilish is reentering a pop sphere that’s already been reshaped in her image. So far, we’ve heard “Your Power,” “Lost Cause,” “NDA,” and last year’s “My Future” and “Therefore I Am.” And now, you can stream the entirety of Happier Than Ever below.

Happier Than Ever is out now via Darkroom/Interscope.

