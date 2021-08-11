Phoebe Bridgers – “Nothing Else Matters” (Metallica Cover)
Phoebe Bridgers’ cover of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” has been released. It’s the latest contribution from the massive Metallica Blacklist covers compilation that’s out next month — we’ve already heard covers from St. Vincent, Jason Isbell, Weezer, J Balvin, and many more. Bridgers’ take on “Nothing Else Matters” is hushed and haunting, with twinkling pianos and strings and a tense atmosphere that builds up as it goes. Check it out below.
And a preview of “Runaway Horses,” Bridgers’ track with the Killers, just dropped. The whole thing will appear on the band’s new album Pressure Machine, which is out this Friday. Here’s that:
The Metallica Blacklist is out 9/10.