Phoebe Bridgers – “Nothing Else Matters” (Metallica Cover)

Frank Ockenfels

New Music August 11, 2021 12:55 PM By James Rettig

Phoebe Bridgers’ cover of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” has been released. It’s the latest contribution from the massive Metallica Blacklist covers compilation that’s out next month — we’ve already heard covers from St. Vincent, Jason Isbell, Weezer, J Balvin, and many more. Bridgers’ take on “Nothing Else Matters” is hushed and haunting, with twinkling pianos and strings and a tense atmosphere that builds up as it goes. Check it out below.

And a preview of “Runaway Horses,” Bridgers’ track with the Killers, just dropped. The whole thing will appear on the band’s new album Pressure Machine, which is out this Friday. Here’s that:

The Metallica Blacklist is out 9/10.

