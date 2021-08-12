Chris Stapleton – “Nothing Else Matters” (Metallica Cover)

Metallica’s utterly ridiculous Metallica Blacklist covers compilation — 53 different big-name artists covering songs from Metallica’s self-titled “Black Album” — marches on. We’ve already heard Metallica covers from folks like Weezer, St. Vincent, and Jason Isbell. Yesterday, Phoebe Bridgers shared her take on the classic power ballad “Nothing Else Matters”; she transformed it into an icy piano lullaby. Today, on the 30th anniversary of the Black Album, we get another one of those, as the burly-voiced country superstar Chris Stapleton has made “Nothing Else Matters” his own. The Chris Stapleton version is just as different as the Phoebe Bridgers one.

With cover songs, it’s always a challenge to take something well-known and make it new. At that, Chris Stapleton has succeeded. With his version, Stapleton has transformed “Nothing Else Matters” into an eight-minute reverb-heavy country-rocker that sounds nothing like Metallica. Rather than nodding toward the sound of the original, Stapleton has used “Nothing Else Matters” to show off his tremendous voice and to do some twangy guitar shredding that’s way more Duane Allmann than Kirk Hammett.

Given that Metallica famously covered Bob Seger’s “Turn The Page,” this Stapleton version sounds a bit like Seger turning back around and covering Metallica. Back in 1992, Lars Ulrich threw darts at a picture of Kip Winger in the “Nothing Else Matters” video. Stapleton should make a video for his own “Nothing Else Matters,” and he should throw darts at, say, Florida Georgia Line. Check out the Stapleton cover and the Metallica video below.

The Metallica Blacklist is out 9/10.