Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|bakedbeans
|Score:49 | Aug 12th
|
She’s 100% right and anything suggesting that jack Antonoff is ruining the work of the artists he produces is taking away the agency of them as the primary artist.
|Posted in: Lorde Pushes Back Against “Insulting” Jack Antonoff Narrative
|#9
|you beautiful bastard.
|Score:50 | Aug 9th
|
For Mr. Broussard, from the Troubadour’s website:
IN ADDITION TO THE INDOOR MASK MANDATE, TO ATTEND A SHOW AT THE TROUBADOUR ALL PATRONS MUST PROVIDE:
PROOF OF VACCINATION
(CARD, PHOTO OF CARD, OR CA QR CODE)
OR
NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST
WITHIN 48-72 HOURS PRIOR OF THE EVENT DATE
NO EXCEPTIONS!
|Posted in: Jason Isbell Discusses His Concert Vaccine Policy On MSNBC, Clashes With Marc Broussard
|#8
|Dr Sleepless
|Score:50 | Aug 9th
|
For sale: DaBaby shoes, never worn.
|Posted in: DaBaby Deletes His Apology To LGBTQ+ Community
|#7
|randmusrnme123
|Score:51 | Aug 10th
|
Are you implying Jason Isbell is a Nazi because he cares about his audience’s health? Are you some kind of fucking moron?
|Posted in: Jason Isbell Cancels Houston Show Because Venue Won’t Comply With Vaccine Policy
|#6
|Stillstephen
|Score:51 | Aug 10th
|
|Posted in: Jason Isbell Cancels Houston Show Because Venue Won’t Comply With Vaccine Policy
|#5
|superdonkeypiss
|Score:52 | Aug 10th
|
Anyone who compares any situation to the Holocaust when the situation they are referring to is not a literal systematic genocide needs to fuck off right back to wherever the fuck they came from, fucking stay there, and never fucking talk to anyone about any fucking thing ever again
|Posted in: Jason Isbell Cancels Houston Show Because Venue Won’t Comply With Vaccine Policy
|#4
|sandro
|Score:52 | Aug 9th
|
|Posted in: DaBaby Deletes His Apology To LGBTQ+ Community
|#3
|you beautiful bastard.
|Score:58 | Aug 12th
|
Anyone who voted for “Solar Power” should be exiled to a Greek island that’s on fire
|Posted in: Here Is Your Song Of The Summer 2021
|#2
|Stillstephen
|Score:61 | Aug 12th
|
Exactly, female artists can be boring on their own terms goddammit.
|Posted in: Lorde Pushes Back Against “Insulting” Jack Antonoff Narrative
|#1
|ursaminorjim
|Score:69 | Aug 9th
|
|Posted in: Queen’s Brian May Says That He Respects Eric Clapton But That Clapton’s Vaccine Beliefs Are “In The Fruitcake Jar”
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|stereogump
|Score:-27 | Aug 6th
|
OK, you numbnuts, turn off the Wilco and listen to this. You are welcome.
|Posted in: Captain Beefheart’s Trout Mask Replica Is Finally Streaming For The First Time
|#4
|Brian Lizarraga Lynch
|Score:-29 | Aug 11th
|
Sorry, I can’t hear you over the tanks and helicopters in Australia that are keeping people prisoners in their homes, supposedly because of 9 covid deaths.
|Posted in: Jason Isbell Cancels Houston Show Because Venue Won’t Comply With Vaccine Policy
|#3
|Brian Lizarraga Lynch
|Score:-45 | Aug 10th
|
Clearly the people downvoting you haven’t seen the videos coming out of France where the police are just roaming the streets making people show their “papers”. Nope, not at all reminiscent of Germany back in the day. Mainly, because their shirts aren’t brown. And it’s not like the NFL is making unvaccinated players wear yellow stars, as if they’re in concentration camps. It’s just yellow wristbands. Totally different.
|Posted in: Jason Isbell Cancels Houston Show Because Venue Won’t Comply With Vaccine Policy
|#2
|gotknives
|Score:-52 | Aug 9th
|
I love Brian May, but does being and “actual astrophysicist” make him a medical doctor or expert? The arrogance of people like May and the lemmings who write these articles and make these sarcastic and condescending comments based on a persons bad reaction to one of these vaccines…what happened to all the “speak your truth” or “if it saves one life” bullshit? Y’all don’t give a fuck about any of those things unless it aligns with your own views, and when it doesn’t, y’all take great satisfaction in shitting all over people you’ve decided are beneath you. Y’all need to be knocked down a few pegs.
|Posted in: Queen’s Brian May Says That He Respects Eric Clapton But That Clapton’s Vaccine Beliefs Are “In The Fruitcake Jar”
|#1
|ymijon
|Score:-55 | Aug 10th
|
Hey Jason, couple questions for ya, since I figure you’ll know the answer: When you hold your arm straight out to “salute”, at what angle do you hold it, 45? Just wondering if you are trying to mirror any more customs from a certain European country between 1933-1945. Also, do George “S” and Bill “G” pay via direct deposit, or is there a bag drop? And lastly, have you decided what to change your name to? I hear the finalists are Black and Decker, Craftsman, and Harbor Freight (I know that’s a tough choice since they’re all good tools, like yourself).
|Posted in: Jason Isbell Cancels Houston Show Because Venue Won’t Comply With Vaccine Policy
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|stereogump
|Score:33 | Aug 11th
|
What kind of file??!
|Posted in: We’ve Got A File On You: David Duchovny