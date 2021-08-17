박혜진 Park Hye Jin – “I Need You”

Following her breakout EP How can I and a series of collaborative singles with the likes of Blood Orange and Clams Casino, Korean-born, LA-based producer/singer/rapper 박혜진 Park Hye Jin, one of the best new artists of 2020, is finally getting ready to release her debut album Before I Die.

Where lead single “Let’s Sing Let’s Dance” was a moody house track and “Whatchu Doin Later” found her leaning into her hip-hop influences, new song “I Need You” is 박혜진 Park Hye Jin at her most emotionally direct. “I need you,” she sings over over again, in both English and Korean, over a plaintive piano line and skittering beat. Listen below.

Before I Die is out 9/10 via Ninja Tune. Pre-order it here.