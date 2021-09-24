Grimes And Elon Musk Broke Up

It was too beautiful to last. Grimes and her boyfriend Elon Musk have broken up. Page Six has confirmed the breakup with Musk himself, who notes that the couple are now “semi-separated,” whatever that means.

Talking to Page Six, Musk says, “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms… It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas, and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now, and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

Grimes and Musk made their big debut as a couple at the Met Gala in 2018. In 2020, their son X Æ A-12 Musk was born. In their time together, Grimes repeatedly spoke and posted in defense of Musk, one of the richest people on the planet. Earlier this year, when Musk hosted SNL, Grimes appeared in a sketch at Princess Peach, and she later noted that “my beautiful E” had “killed it” on the show. Grimes and Musk were last seen together at the Met Gala. Grimes, who wore a Dune-inspired costume with a big sword, walked the red carpet without Musk, but they met up together inside the party.