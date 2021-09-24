Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Something I missed on Wednesday: in the ongoing saga of New Edition/Bobby Brown/NKOTB/Maurice Starr, On May 5, 1990 Bell Biv Devoe had their biggest hit. You could say it drove people out of their minds, but it wasn’t hard for me to find. Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ronnie DeVoe were 3/5th of the original lineup of New Edition. After Bobby’s multi-platinum smash, 89’s Don’t Be Cruel, Jam and Lewis suggest the three of them make a group. Their first album was Poison, released March 20, 1990. The lead single was Poison, a month earlier. They didn’t quite hit the highs Bobby did: Don’t be Cruel is 7x Platinum, Poison has only gone 4x Platinum… Poison, the single, didn’t hit pop #1 either, topping out at #3 behind Monday’s #1. And by Madonna’s first week, it was replaced at R&B #1 with Bobby Brown’s replacement Johnny Gill, with a Jam & Lewis produced track. But Poison slaps. https://youtu.be/hgnhVcyLy1I Bell Biv Devoe will have another R&B #1, but nothing on the rap chart. Johnny Gill will have more R&B #1s, but nothing on the rap chart. Bobby Brown will have another R&B #1 and Tom will be talking about him soon. Bobby Brown’s wife will have more R&B #1 and one of the best selling songs of all time (4th or 5th depending on who you ask).