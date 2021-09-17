Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Rating systems for art are always personal. Even an acknowledged great song may rank as an 8 or a 9 on someones own 10 point rating system because it isn’t (in their way of ranking) “perfect.” For me, a 10 must not only be a great song… it must be “transcendent.” It must be something that I never actually have to hear because I can just tune into it whenever I want in the radio of my head. This song is a 10. Or a 20. Or a 40. It is a song that is imbued with emotion… and, while the lyrics are fine… I think I would have the same feeling for the song if Sinead had song it in Gaelic or Swahili or Hmong or Japanese or Arabic or Hebrew (or Ancient Latin). Because, the entire song is built upon how she sings. How the emotion just flows out of her. That, by the way, is not an easy thing. In order for a song to become utterly emotional, it has to be internalized. This song, these lyrics meant something to Sinead. There are stories about the tears in the video and how they are real… as she thought about her mother. So… while the lyrics may be about a former lover… I don’t think that is the actual song that Sinead is singing. She is singing about her mother who is no longer of this earth… and that makes the emotions even more harsh. The person isn’t coming back. As for the vocals (beyond just the emotions)… they are also impeccable. Her choice of phrasing and her choice of modulated volume are amazing. I don’t think she made a choice with how she sung it… I don’t think there are 100s of takes that are different. She sung it as she felt… and that is what makes this so so good.