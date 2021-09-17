Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Shut Up Dude September 17, 2021 5:55 PM By Scott Lapatine

My brain every 20 minutes: SO WHY’D YOU WANNA ERASE MEEEEE. Your best and worst comments about Todd Rundgren, Sinead O’Connor, and Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s testicles are below.

THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10  saul wright
Score:40 | Sep 11th

She’s a good songwriter but I’m baffled that people thought she’d make a good festival headliner.
Posted in: Phoebe Bridgers Closed Out The First Night Of Pitchfork Fest On A Mostly Solemn Note
#9  cuzittt
Score:42 | Sep 15th

Rating systems for art are always personal. Even an acknowledged great song may rank as an 8 or a 9 on someones own 10 point rating system because it isn’t (in their way of ranking) “perfect.”

For me, a 10 must not only be a great song… it must be “transcendent.” It must be something that I never actually have to hear because I can just tune into it whenever I want in the radio of my head.

This song is a 10. Or a 20. Or a 40. It is a song that is imbued with emotion… and, while the lyrics are fine… I think I would have the same feeling for the song if Sinead had song it in Gaelic or Swahili or Hmong or Japanese or Arabic or Hebrew (or Ancient Latin). Because, the entire song is built upon how she sings. How the emotion just flows out of her.

That, by the way, is not an easy thing. In order for a song to become utterly emotional, it has to be internalized. This song, these lyrics meant something to Sinead. There are stories about the tears in the video and how they are real… as she thought about her mother. So… while the lyrics may be about a former lover… I don’t think that is the actual song that Sinead is singing. She is singing about her mother who is no longer of this earth… and that makes the emotions even more harsh. The person isn’t coming back.

As for the vocals (beyond just the emotions)… they are also impeccable. Her choice of phrasing and her choice of modulated volume are amazing. I don’t think she made a choice with how she sung it… I don’t think there are 100s of takes that are different. She sung it as she felt… and that is what makes this so so good.

Posted in: The Number Ones: Sinéad O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U”
#8  StarkyLoveMD
Score:42 | Sep 14th


Todd’s Cool.
Posted in: Todd Rundgren Details His Frustrations Working With Kanye West On Donda
#7  kissabombtattoo
Score:43 | Sep 13th

Man. We’re so fucked.

Posted in: Nicki Minaj Skipping Met Gala Because She Won’t Get Vaccinated
#6  Scott Lapatine
Score:47 | Sep 13th

Posted in: Nicki Minaj Skipping Met Gala Because She Won’t Get Vaccinated
#5  king.witch
Score:53 | Sep 13th

You know what’s on my Do Not Play list? The forced, hackneyed, thoroughly joyless and insipid hour that is The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Posted in: Free Jazz Musician Peter Brötzmann Responds To Jimmy Fallon Mocking: “The World Is Full Of Ignorants And Stupidos”
#4  a famous toronto painter shot me down.
Score:55 | Sep 14th

“He’s just a dilettante at this point.”

says it all in seven words.
Posted in: Todd Rundgren Details His Frustrations Working With Kanye West On Donda
#3  carlton
Score:55 | Sep 14th

Did not expect Todd Rundgren to enter this beef, but I’m here for it
Posted in: Todd Rundgren Details His Frustrations Working With Kanye West On Donda
#2  juneyards
Score:72 | Sep 14th

This is literally the last person I would expect to hear the inside baseball account of the kanye-drake cold from from!
Posted in: Todd Rundgren Details His Frustrations Working With Kanye West On Donda
#1  Simone Magus
Score:75 | Sep 15th

Only very rarely was Prince outdone by someone covering his work. But, nothing compares to Sinead’s version of this song.
Posted in: The Number Ones: Sinéad O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U”

THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS

#5  kamala-biden-is-a-hand-puppet
Score:-12 | Sep 15th

It’s spelled ‘chix with dix’ yo.

Posted in: Dr. Fauci, Trinidad & Tobago Health Minister Debunk Nicki Minaj’s COVID-19 Testicle Tweet
#4  StupidAsshole
Score:-14 | Sep 12th

doop doop doop
The other Queen bites the dust
Posted in: Josh Homme’s Daughter Gets Restraining Order Against Him
#3  Martin F
Score:-22 | Sep 15th

No insult intended at all. Once a public figure talks total stupid garbage, they do become fair game for ridicule, ya know? Lighten up folks.
Posted in: Dr. Fauci, Trinidad & Tobago Health Minister Debunk Nicki Minaj’s COVID-19 Testicle Tweet
#2  kamala-biden-is-a-hand-puppet
Score:-31 | Sep 13th

Her body, her choice! Right everyone???
Posted in: Nicki Minaj Skipping Met Gala Because She Won’t Get Vaccinated
#1  Martin F
Score:-36 | Sep 15th

Maybe she’s really one of those “chicks with a dick?”
Before you go defending her honor(what honor?), please think about how despicable it is of her to use her popularity to spread such utter misinformation.

Posted in: Dr. Fauci, Trinidad & Tobago Health Minister Debunk Nicki Minaj’s COVID-19 Testicle Tweet

THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE

  devi_mccallion
Score:31 | Sep 15th

Totally not a meme-able distraction from the fact her rapist husband just got fined after not registering as a sex offender and Nicki playing a part in trying to intimidate and threaten her husbands victim
Posted in: Dr. Fauci, Trinidad & Tobago Health Minister Debunk Nicki Minaj’s COVID-19 Testicle Tweet
Scott Lapatine Staff
Comments

