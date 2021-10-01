Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

I saw Big Thief last week for my first show since the pandemic hit. This was the longest time I’ve gone without seeing a concert in over 20 year. I actually cried at one point just at the joy of being at a show again (and what a fucking show to come back to – I know this sounds hyperbolic but I felt like I was catching Neil Young in the 70s. Just absolute beasts at the height of their powers). Unrelated but I wanted to drop a little PSA: I saw a bunch of people talking in another thread a week or so ago about their docs telling them to hold off on the vaccine because they’re immunocompromised. There are ZERO contraindications against the vaccine for immunocompromised people. Verified this through FDA/CDC recs and various rheumatologic journals. In fact, immunocompromised individuals should be first in line without exception – I’ve even given third booster shots to lung transplant patients I see in the ER and you don’t get much more immunocompromised than that. I would seriously seek a second opinion or at least ask your doctor what they are advising their immunocompetent patients to do because with that advice, I’d be suspicious that they’re advice is politically motivated. We recently lost an otherwise great physician from our ER because they have conspiracy brain rot and want to start giving out ivermectin. Sorry for getting off the topic of music. I, like everyone, just want this to end and I want to get back to seeing shows without a fucking mask.