Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

For the third time in four years, I tabulated everyone’s Best Songs of 2021 lists from the comments of Stereogum’s 70 Favorite Songs post and came up with a top 50. I used the same tabulation system that albumoftheyear.org uses, in case you’re curious, along with my own detailed method of breaking ties, which I won’t get into here. Playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0cWZTvBezjqK7VsDiogVn7?si=8638351829b54b09 Results (including the total points for each song and the number of appearances that song made across all the lists): 01. Cassandra Jenkins: “Hard Drive” (87, 14)

02. Japanese Breakfast: “Be Sweet” (83, 14)

03. Low: “Days Like These” (63, 10)

04. Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen: “Like I Used To” (53, 11)

05. Japanese Breakfast: “Paprika” (53, 8)

06. The War On Drugs: “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” (49, 8)

07. Lucy Dacus: “Thumbs” (49, 6)

08. Wet Leg: “Chaise Longue” (43, 6)

09. Nation Of Language: “This Fractured Mind” (41, 8)

10. Home is Where: “Assisted Harakiri” (41, 6) 11. Big Red Machine: “Phoenix (ft. Fleet Foxes & Anaïs Mitchell)” (38, 6)

12. Olivia Rodrigo: “good 4 u” (35, 5)

13. The Armed: “ALL FUTURES” (35, 5)

14. Squid: “Narrator” (34, 7)

15. Beach House: “Superstar” (34, 6)

16. Yves Tumor: “Jackie” (33, 6)

17. Snail Mail: “Valentine” (27, 6)

18. Turnstile: “MYSTERY” (25, 5)

19. Remember Sports: “Out Loud” (25, 5)

20. Home is Where: “Long Distance Conjoined Twins” (25, 4) 21. Turnstile: “BLACKOUT” (24, 5)

22. Turnstile: “HOLIDAY” (24, 4)

23. Parquet Courts: “Walking at a Downtown Pace” (23, 5)

24. Japanese Breakfast: “Posing in Bondage” (23, 4)

25. Nation Of Language: “Across That Fine Line” (23, 3)

26. Julien Baker: “Hardline” (21, 4)

27. black midi: “John L” (20, 4)

28. Hovvdy: “True Love” (20, 4)

29. Iceage: “Vendetta” (20, 4)

30. Lucy Dacus: “Brando” (19, 4) 31. Jessie Ware: “Please” (19, 4)

32. The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die: “Infinite Josh” (19, 4)

33. For Those I Love: “The Shape of You” (19, 3)

34. Fred again..: “Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing)” (18, 4)

35. Dry Cleaning: “Scratchcard Lanyard” (18, 4)

36. The War On Drugs: “Harmonia’s Dream” (18, 3)

37. Lucy Dacus: “Triple Dog Dare” (18, 3)

38. Caroline Polachek: “Bunny is a Rider” (18, 3)

39. Angel Du$t: “Never Ending Game (Panda Bear Remix)” (18, 2)

40. Big Thief: “Little Things” (17, 4) 41. Beach House: “Once Twice Melody” (17, 3)

42. Charli XCX: “Good Ones” (16, 4)

43. Spoon: “The Hardest Cut” (16, 4)

44. Strand Of Oaks: “Galacticana” (16, 3)

45. Lana Del Rey: “White Dress” (16, 3)

46. Ada Lea: “Hurt” (16, 3)

47. Low: “White Horses” (16, 3)

48. Low: “More” (16, 3)

49. James Blake: “Life is Not the Same” (16, 3)

50. CHVRCHES: “How Not to Drown” (16, 3) Some other interesting things I noticed: – I added up all of the points for each artist across all of their songs, and here’s how the top 10 shook out: 1. Japanese Breakfast, 2. Low, 3. Turnstile, 4. The War on Drugs, 5. Beach House, 6. Cassandra Jenkins, 7. Lucy Dacus, 8. Nation of Language, 9. Home is Where, 10. Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen.

– There were 7 artists who made the top 30 artists list but did not have any one song place in the top 50 (too many disparate song choices): Tyler the Creator, Magdalena Bay, Lightning Bug, Deafheaven, Indigo De Souza, Lil Nas X, and Origami Angel.

– The artist with the most distinct song choices across everyone’s lists: Turnstile, with 9 different songs making at least one appearance. They also, notably, were the third-highest ranking artist, but their highest ranking song was “MYSTERY” at #17, followed by “BLACKOUT” and “HOLIDAY” at #21 and 22, respectively.

– 49 of the top 50 songs made at least three appearances across everyone’s lists. The only song that only made two appearances is the 39th-ranked “Never Ending Game (Panda Bear Remix)” by Angel Du$t.

– Personal note: I listened to Fred again..’s “Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing)” for the first time because of this list, and it is awesome!