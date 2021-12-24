Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
Phish, the Strokes, My Morning Jacket, Yo La Tengo, Cut Copy, and others have cancelled New Year’s Eve concerts amid the Omicron surge. But they can’t cancel Christmas! Only Joe Manchin can cancel Christmas. I hope you all get a rapid test in your stocking … or, in lieu of coal, an Eric Clapton bootleg CD.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|fkacody
|Score:46 | Dec 18th
Honestly they should’ve cancelled all the sketches and just let Charli Caroline and Christine perform for 2 hours instead. Give us a gift this holiday season ok.
|Posted in: Charli XCX’s SNL Performance Cancelled
|#9
|mrsdad
|Score:48 | Dec 21st
Hey, sorry, this is charles but just in answer, roughly in order, the people in my life were sick of hearing about things long before this record started (ha).
|Posted in: The Wrens’ Next Album Won’t Actually Be Released As A Wrens Album
|#8
|bakedbeans
|Score:55 | Dec 21st
Non Visible Token
|Posted in: Brian Eno Slams NFTs: “Now Artists Can Become Little Capitalist Assholes As Well”
|#7
|TDrummy
|Score:55 | Dec 17th
Fuck Ye. Let the downvoting begin.
|Posted in: Kanye West’s “Independent” Presidential Campaign Was Secretly Run By GOP Operatives
|#6
|banksywasframedagain
|Score:57 | Dec 22nd
I mean, if you’re buying a Clapton album, you’re already buying an inferior product.
|Posted in: Eric Clapton’s Management Releases Statement About Winning Bootleg CD Lawsuit
|#5
|Simone Magus
|Score:57 | Dec 17th
Rather than, you know, actually try to win the votes of Black and brown citizens, the GOP has long committed themselves to make it harder for said citizens to vote, or for their vote to count. We knew that already.
But this Ye bullshit really was a new low. They actually thought this transparently cynical, obviously GOP-engineered ploy would convince any black voters to throw their vote away? For…Kanye?
I think it was a conservative who coined the term “the soft bigotry of low expectations,” but man, this is a prime evidence of just outright disdain.
|Posted in: Kanye West’s “Independent” Presidential Campaign Was Secretly Run By GOP Operatives
|#4
|Gorloth
|Score:58 | Dec 21st
I imagine that the women in these guys lives are sick of hearing about The Wrens.
|Posted in: The Wrens’ Next Album Won’t Actually Be Released As A Wrens Album
|#3
|nobodyboy
|Score:62 | Dec 17th
Wow! This is definitely something none of us saw coming the entire time!
|Posted in: Kanye West’s “Independent” Presidential Campaign Was Secretly Run By GOP Operatives
|#2
|Turd on the Run
|Score:66 | Dec 21st
I assure you this said something when I submitted it.
|Posted in: Brian Eno Slams NFTs: “Now Artists Can Become Little Capitalist Assholes As Well”
|#1
|BetaBeast
|Score:67 | Dec 21st
I can’t say he’s wrong.
|Posted in: Brian Eno Slams NFTs: “Now Artists Can Become Little Capitalist Assholes As Well”
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|Captain Cheeseheart
|Score:-19 | Dec 21st
I love Brian Eno but dear god artists aren’t making money selling albums anymore. People need to realize this isn’t as simple as just being “capitalist assholes,” it’s also about finding any sort of new income stream you can find. Especially now that touring is probably getting disrupted again.
At least Eno could make some sort of money selling albums when he was younger. Not that David Byrne needs the money but if some artist on a lower tier can make some money off an NFT then go for it.
|Posted in: Brian Eno Slams NFTs: “Now Artists Can Become Little Capitalist Assholes As Well”
|#4
|devi_mccallion
|Score:-19 | Dec 17th
If you’re really so into zero-effort vocalists talk singing over zero-effort beats man I know all about that. go back and listen to Tracy + The Plastics or any of 1000 fucking other bands from that era that whip this dudes ass around the block
|Posted in: LCD Soundsystem Explain Why They’re Not Cancelling Residency Amid NY Omicron Surge
|#3
|timescreamer
|Score:-20 | Dec 17th
meanwhile Michael Stipe in the top 20…..
…seriously can’t wait till the boomers die out
|Posted in: The 101 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2022
|#2
|devi_mccallion
|Score:-32 | Dec 17th
There’s only so many times you can listen to “Daft punk is playing at my house”
and its like
half the song
|Posted in: LCD Soundsystem Explain Why They’re Not Cancelling Residency Amid NY Omicron Surge
|#1
|devi_mccallion
|Score:-45 | Dec 17th
if every LCD soundsystem fan in the world died would anybody notice?
|Posted in: LCD Soundsystem Explain Why They’re Not Cancelling Residency Amid NY Omicron Surge
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|d-brad
|Score:28 | Dec 17th
For the third time in four years, I tabulated everyone’s Best Songs of 2021 lists from the comments of Stereogum’s 70 Favorite Songs post and came up with a top 50. I used the same tabulation system that albumoftheyear.org uses, in case you’re curious, along with my own detailed method of breaking ties, which I won’t get into here.
Playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0cWZTvBezjqK7VsDiogVn7?si=8638351829b54b09
Results (including the total points for each song and the number of appearances that song made across all the lists):
01. Cassandra Jenkins: “Hard Drive” (87, 14)
11. Big Red Machine: “Phoenix (ft. Fleet Foxes & Anaïs Mitchell)” (38, 6)
21. Turnstile: “BLACKOUT” (24, 5)
31. Jessie Ware: “Please” (19, 4)
41. Beach House: “Once Twice Melody” (17, 3)
Some other interesting things I noticed:
– I added up all of the points for each artist across all of their songs, and here’s how the top 10 shook out: 1. Japanese Breakfast, 2. Low, 3. Turnstile, 4. The War on Drugs, 5. Beach House, 6. Cassandra Jenkins, 7. Lucy Dacus, 8. Nation of Language, 9. Home is Where, 10. Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen.
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments