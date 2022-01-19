Watch Japanese Breakfast Glide Their Way Through A Sublime “Slide Tackle” On Corden

Having already done Fallon, Kimmel, and CBS This Morning this cycle, Japanese Breakfast continued their campaign in support of last year’s ebullient Jubilee with a visit to James Corden’s Late Late Show last night. Their choice of material this time was “Slide Tackle,” a track Michelle Zauner worked on with Crying’s Ryan Galloway before they formed their side project BUMPER. In our track-by-track interview with Zauner, she said the song was initially her attempt to write a Future Islands song — “this really simple electronic beat with a cool bass line” — and you can certainly hear that in the finished product. But the song also benefits from some serious sax action (saxtion?). On Corden, the brass section traded enthusiastic outbursts with Zauner’s voice.

Here’s what else she told us about the song:

I just liked the idea of having this song about literally battling or wrestling with a void in your brain. I feel like the 1975 have a song that’s kind of like this. I liked the idea of literally grappling with your mind to force it into submission to feel joy. That was just one of those physical moves that I thought was a funny thing to think about, literally slide tackling your brain into submitting it to enjoy itself.

Watch the band’s “Slide Tackle” performance below.