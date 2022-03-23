The 2022 Lollapalooza lineup was revealed earlier this week and rapper Joyner Lucas is in the mass of small-font names that take up the majority of the poster. Joyner Lucas has a problem with that. He took to his social media earlier today to say that he wants off the lineup because he feel disrespected by his placement, and he specifically called out “goofy ass” Machine Gun Kelly for having his name in big letters on Lollapalooza’s second line.

Here’s his full set of tweets:

These festivals is gon stop playing with me like I ain’t that nigga. Putting my name next to the names of a bunch of random niggaz that nobody heard of and offering me a weak ass 💰. Then I say no to the offer and these hoe ass niggaz put me on the flier anyways. @lollapalooza — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) March 23, 2022

Niggaz is on gon start putting respek on my name. For years I been getting these weak ass offers like I’m some lil nigga. Then niggaz who ain’t even on my level or doing my numbers is getting put in BIG LETTERS while they write my shit hella small on the flier.! How sway?!! — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) March 23, 2022

I’m the biggest independent artist period with the exception of my nigga tech. And I got the numbers & the fans & the💰 to back that statement up. How is it that these festivals keep tryna bunch my name up with a bunch of niggaz who ain’t on my level?. nigga I’m JOYNER LUCAS 🤨 — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) March 23, 2022

All I know is @lollapalooza better take my fukin name off that flier. I ain’t agree to that lineup and I don’t want that weak ass 💰 niggaz tried to give me. Next thing I kno the flier goes out and they gon put my name in some tiny ass letter like i ain’t me. Fuck outta here! 😡 — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) March 23, 2022

Bro hit me up today asking me what time is my set at @lollapalooza. I said huh? went and looked at the flier and had to find a microscope to find my name. 🤨 Disrespectful. They said i had to get my numbers up to be respected. So I went top 10 billboard independently. Still this — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) March 23, 2022

…. @lollapalooza be like “and if you look real close WE ALSO GOT JOYNER LUCAS on the lineup”… 😒 pic.twitter.com/eZpzlNbDEW — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) March 23, 2022

Then you got this goofy ass nigga headlining? Smh how sway? pic.twitter.com/fgHyU6CQJS — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) March 23, 2022

someone said “don’t bring out the rap devil”… 😭 maaaaannnn listen. Lol What my brother Marshall did to this nigga @machinegunkelly is light compared to what’s waiting if he wanna walk down that street wit me. Ain’t nobody worried bout a nigga who paints his nails. 💅🏿 foh — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) March 23, 2022

Your 2022 Lineup is here! 🙌 4-Day Tickets on sale today at 12pm CT. https://t.co/bmjLHHMiVU pic.twitter.com/RSBzzOgXHp — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 22, 2022

Lucas released his debut studio album ADHD in 2020, and last year he put out the single “Ramen & OJ” with Lil Baby and had a song on the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack.