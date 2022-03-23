Joyner Lucas Wants Off Lollapalooza Lineup Because He’s In A Tiny Font On The Poster Unlike “Goofy Ass” Machine Gun Kelly
The 2022 Lollapalooza lineup was revealed earlier this week and rapper Joyner Lucas is in the mass of small-font names that take up the majority of the poster. Joyner Lucas has a problem with that. He took to his social media earlier today to say that he wants off the lineup because he feel disrespected by his placement, and he specifically called out “goofy ass” Machine Gun Kelly for having his name in big letters on Lollapalooza’s second line.
Here’s his full set of tweets:
Lucas released his debut studio album ADHD in 2020, and last year he put out the single “Ramen & OJ” with Lil Baby and had a song on the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack.