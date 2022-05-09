Watch Spoon Play Three Songs On CBS This Morning

News May 9, 2022 11:18 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Earlier this year, great American rock band Spoon released their new album Lucifer On The Sofa. The record rules, and its existence means that we also get to see Spoon out there in the world, being cool. This past weekend, for instance, Spoon played in New York, and Wolf Parade’s Dan Boeckner joined them onstage for a Divine Fits mini-reunion. Also this weekend, Spoon played for the cameras of a major television network, knocking out three songs for a CBS This Morning session.

For those CBS cameras, Spoon played two stellar Lucifer On The Sofa singles, “Wild” and “The Hardest Cut.” They also reached back to 2014’s They Want My Soul to play “Inside Out.” It’s a little weird seeing this band playing in a brightly lit room for no visible audience, getting the applause of the crew members after songs. But Spoon are old pros, and they don’t let awkward circumstances stop them from finding their groove. Watch all three performances below.


Lucifer On The Sofa is out now on Matador.

