It’s been just over two years since the 1975 released Notes On A Conditional Form, their last album. That record came out in the early days of the pandemic, which meant that the band had to postpone the tour that they’d planned. That tour was supposed to happen last year, but then the band cancelled that tour, claiming that they wanted to want “until we can be sure that we will be able to play shows in a way that is safe for our fans and crew.” In that same announcement, the 1975 claimed that they were “currently making a new album.” It sure looks like we’ll get to hear at least a part of that new album in a little over a month.

As Twitter users have noted, posters for the 1975 have started to appear in London’s Shoreditch area. Those posters have a cryptic image and a date: July 7. There are other indicators of activity, too. As this Reddit thread points out, the 1975 have changed their logo on Spotify and Facebook. (Twitter, too.) Back in April, the website DORK, keeping careful tabs on Instagram stories, reported that the band were probably filming a video in Kent. Also in April, the 1975’s manager Jamie Oborne tweeted, “New album is the realest.”

New album is the realest 🤪 — Jamie Oborne (@jamieoborne) April 30, 2022

Also, someone else on Reddit posted that Lorde recently left a comment on 1975 frontman Matty Healy’s Instagram: “My txts aren’t going thru.” It’s since been deleted. This could be a tease of some kind of collaboration, or it could just mean that Lorde and Healy wanted to compare notes on onion rings or whatever.

Since Notes On A Conditional Form, the 1975 have collaborated with No Rome and Charli XCX on the single “Spinning,” and Matty Healy and George Daniel have produced beabadoobee’s Our Extended Play EP. Last October, Matty Healy played a surprise solo-acoustic set in Los Angeles, opening for Phoebe Bridgers, the artist who’d been scheduled to open the 1975’s cancelled 2020 tour. At that show, Healy debuted two new songs.