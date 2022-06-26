Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong: “Fuck America, I’m Fucking Renouncing My Citizenship”

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong is the latest artist to express his disgust with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. During a concert in London on Friday, he said: “Fuck America, I’m fucking renouncing my citizenship.”

“There’s too much fucking stupid in the world to go back to that miserable fucking excuse for a country,” he continued. “Oh, I’m not kidding. You’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days.”

Since the decision, a whole lot of musicians have spoken out including Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Jack White, Cyndi Lauper, Rage Against The Machine, Olivia Rodrigo, Halsey, and more.

Green Day is currently on the Hella Mega tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer. Here’s Armstrong: