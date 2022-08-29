Megan Thee Stallion Cast In She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

News August 29, 2022 12:58 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Megan Thee Stallion is the subject of a new profile at The Cut today pegged to the release of her album Traumazine this month. Among the tidbits in the story is the news that Megan, who recently made her acting debut in P-Valley and joined the cast of the comedic musical Fucking Identical Twins, has also joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Specifically, Megan has been cast in an unnamed role in the new Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, which stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk. The show’s first season started this month and runs through October, but it’s unclear whether Megan will appear in it; filming wrapped up more than a year ago. Megan joins fellow pop star Harry Styles in the MCU; he made his debut last year as Thanos’ brother Eros.

