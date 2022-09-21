My Chemical Romance’s triumphant reunion tour has been going for a while now, and the members of the band are doing everything in their power to make every night on the tour special. Frontman Gerard Way is still wearing a different costume for every set, and the band continues to bust out live rarities. Last night, MCR played at the Prudential Center in their home state of New Jersey, and they made sure it was a grand homecoming. Gerard Way dressed up like some kind of bat, and the band played “Demolition Lovers,” the epic closing track from their 2002 debut album I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love. They hadn’t done that one live since 2004.

MCR played “Demolition Lovers” during their encore, and that wasn’t the only treat during last night’s show. MCR also did “I Never Told You What I Do For A Living,” the closer from their 2004 sophomore album Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge, and they hadn’t played that song live sing 2008.

MCR’s opening act last night was Thursday, another heroic New Jersey emo band with plenty of MCR connections. Thursday frontman Geoff Rickly produced I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love. Last night, Rickly joined MCR for “This Is The Best Day Ever,” one of the songs from that album. During Thursday’s set, Gerard Way joined them on the song “Jet Black New Year.” Anthony Green also came out to do “Understanding In A Car Crash” with Thursday. (Green is the frontman of Circa Survive, and he also leads the new supergroup L.S. Dunes, which includes members of both MCR and Thursday.) We’ve got a whole bunch of fan-made videos from last night’s show below.

Here are a couple of angles on “Demolition Lovers”:

Here’s “I Never Told You What I Do For A Living”:

Here’s MCR and Geoff Rickly doing “This Is The Best Day Ever” together:

Here’s Thursday doing “Jet Black New Year” with Gerard Way:

And here’s Anthony Green joining Thursday for “Understanding In A Car Crash”:

My Chemical Romance are playing the Prudential Center again tonight, with Midtown and the Homeless Gospel Choir opening.