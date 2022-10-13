For a while now, the Killers have been touring across North America’s finest arenas. They’ve played these shows with former Smiths guitar legend Johnny Marr, who’s opened the shows and then played Smiths covers with the Killers during the encores. There have been some other big guests on the tour, too: Bruce Springsteen in New York, Lindsey Buckingham in Los Angeles. One night at Madison Square Garden, former Smiths bassist Andy Rourke also came out. The Killers played with two Smiths, which is as many Smiths as you’re likely to see in the same place anytime soon.

Last night, the Killers played the final date on their tour at the Anthem in Washington, DC — the same venue, as it happens, where I just saw Turnstile. As the night ended, Johnny Marr came out onstage one last time, and he played three songs with the Killers. Together, the Killers and Marr played the Smiths’ 1984 classic “”Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want,” a song that the Killers have never covered before. After that, they did “This Charming Man,” a cover they’ve done a bunch of times. They closed things out with “Mr. Brightside,” the Killers’ own contribution to the canon. Below, watch a fan-made video of that full encore.