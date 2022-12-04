On Friday night, Jeff Tweedy played a solo show at the Acorn Theatre in Three Oaks, Michigan. As part of his set, he covered Fleetwood Mac’s “Little Lies,” the Tango In The Night hit that was written by Christine McVie.

McVie passed away last week, and her bandmates Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham were among the many who shares moving tributes. LCD Soundystem also paid tribute to McVie at their show, and Harry Styles covered “Songbird” this week as well.

Watch a clip of Tweedy covering “Little Lies” in the Instagram below.