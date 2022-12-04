Watch Jeff Tweedy Cover Fleetwood Mac’s “Little Lies”

News December 4, 2022 2:46 PM By James Rettig
0

Watch Jeff Tweedy Cover Fleetwood Mac’s “Little Lies”

News December 4, 2022 2:46 PM By James Rettig
0

On Friday night, Jeff Tweedy played a solo show at the Acorn Theatre in Three Oaks, Michigan. As part of his set, he covered Fleetwood Mac’s “Little Lies,” the Tango In The Night hit that was written by Christine McVie.

McVie passed away last week, and her bandmates Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham were among the many who shares moving tributes. LCD Soundystem also paid tribute to McVie at their show, and Harry Styles covered “Songbird” this week as well.

Watch a clip of Tweedy covering “Little Lies” in the Instagram below.

Related

Christine McVie Was The Glue
James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Jack White To Elon Musk: “How’s That ‘Free Speech’ Thing Working Out?”

3 days ago 0

Christine McVie Was The Glue

4 days ago 0

The Pavement Musical Didn’t Harness Our Hopes

3 days ago 0

Kanye West Suspended From Twitter For Posting Swastika

3 days ago 0

The Smile Might Be In This For The Long Haul

4 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest