Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Lady Gaga Nominated For Best Song Golden Globe

This year, the Golden Globes were cancelled as fuck. Next year, they’re coming back, and we’re all supposed to act like everything is cool. It’s weird! We’ll see how it all plays out. But as of right now, the Golden Globe nominations are out, and three extremely big pop stars are vying for the Best Original Song trophy.

Taylor Swift, a perennial Golden Globes nominee who’s never won an award, is up for Best Original Song for “Carolina,” her contribution to Where The Crawdads Sing. Swift has previously been nominated for her songs from The Hunger Games, One Chance, and Cats, and she’s lost to Adele, U2, and Elton John.

Rihanna is nominated for “Lift Me Up,” the already-forgotten comeback single from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Since the award goes to songwriters, Rihanna is nominated alongside Tems, Ludwig Göransson, and director Ryan Coogler. It’s Rihanna’s first nomination.

Lady Gaga is also in the mix thanks to “Hold My Hand,” her end-credits song from Top Gun: Maverick. She’s nominated alongside co-writer BloodPop. Lady Gaga is actually a two-time Golden Globe winner. She got Best Original Song for “Shallow,” from A Star Is Born, and she won as an actor for her role in American Horror Story: Hotel.

The trio of Taylor, Rihanna, and Gaga must do battle with two songs that are not from dominant global pop stars. Alexandre Desplat, Roeben Katz, and Guillermo Del Toro are all nominated for “Ciao Papa,” a song from Del Toro’s new stop-motion animated Pinocchio movie. And Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj are all nominated for “Naatu Naatu,” and absolute banger from the Telugu-language action spectacular RRR. If you haven’t seen that movie, just look at this shit.

We don’t have any Trent Reznor types in the Best Original Score category. Instead, all the nominees are full-time film composers: Carter Burwell, Alexandre Desplat, Hildur Guðnadóttir, Justin Hurwitz, and old battleship John Williams. There are a few music-adjacent nominees in other categories, though. Elvis is up for about a million awards. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the former music-video aces known as Daniels, are nominated for Best Director for Everything Everywhere All At Once. Jessica Chastain got a nomination for playing Tammy Wynette, Sebastian Stan got one for playing Tommy Lee, and Cate Blanchett netted one for playing fictional problematic classical music eminence Lydia Tàr. Actual pop stars Selena Gomez and Donald Glover got acting nominations, too. You can see the full list of nominees here.