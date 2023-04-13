Watch boygenius Debut the record Songs At Pomona Tour Warmup

News April 13, 2023 8:36 AM By Chris DeVille

Our most anticipated album of the year was the record by boygenius, the supergroup of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus. The band’s tour is also among the year’s hottest tickets, and it kicked off with a warmup show Wednesday at the Fox Theater in Pomona ahead of their Coachella set this weekend. Though boygenius played a few songs from the new album last month at the Tibet House benefit and a surprise Austin airport set during SXSW, Pomona’s show marked the live debut for most of the record. Below, check out lots of footage from the gig, including a few oldies-but-goodies like “Me & My Dog.”

https://twitter.com/TheScenestar/status/1646368016547053568

SETLIST:
“Without You Without Them” (shortened)

ACT I
$20″
“Satanist”
“Emily I’m Sorry”
“True Blue”
“Cool About It”

ACT II
“Souvenir”
“Me & My Dog”
“Leonard Cohen”
“We’re In Love”

ACT III
“Anti‐Curse”
“Letter To An Old Poet”
“Not Strong Enough”
“Salt In The Wound”

ENCORE:
“Bite The Hand”
“Revolution 0”
“Stay Down”
“Ketchum, ID” (without microphones)

