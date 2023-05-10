In the year since MUNA released their kickass self-titled album, their single “Silk Chiffon” has emerged as the band’s dependable mass-singalong album closer. Sometimes, MUNA bring out special guests to help out on “Silk Chiffon“: Saturday Night Live‘s Bowen Yang in New York last year, their boygenius buddies at Coachella last month. Last night, MUNA played New York’s Terminal 5, and noted MUNA fan Lorde emerged from the wings for the big “Silk Chiffon” singalong.

Earlier this year, MUNA opened for Lorde on the Australian leg of her tour. On their last night together in Adelaide, Lorde brought MUNA out onstage and covered their song “Kind Of Girl” with the band. Last night, Lorde caused general pandemonium by coming out onstage for “Silk Chiffon.” She looked deliriously happy to be there, and she showed some serious onstage chemistry with MUNA leader Katie Gavin. Watch a couple of fan-made videos below.

🎥 | Lorde came out to sing Silk Chiffon in NYC! pic.twitter.com/wBVMo1gGlE — muna news (@wheremunais) May 10, 2023

So: Was Lorde already in New York, or did shy fly all the way out from New Zealand just to see MUNA? Just curious. Either way, it’s always a blast to see friends having fun onstage together.