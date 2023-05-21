Watch Foo Fighters’ Free Livestream Preparing Music For Concerts

Foo Fighters are releasing a new album, But Here We Are, in a couple weeks, and they’re getting ready to embark of a full-fledged tour, both firsts since the death of their longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins last year. The band has performed a couple times since Hawkins’ death, at tribute shows in Los Angeles and London in his honor. And next week they’ll start a run of live dates that will take them through the end of the year.

But before that, Foo Fighters livestreamed Preparing Music For Concerts, billed as a “global streaming event” that included some banter, the reveal of a new drummer in Josh Freese, and the world premiere of “Nothing At All,” a new track off their upcoming album.

At the beginning of the stream, the Foo Fighters were goofing off as a procession of famous drummers including Chad Smith, Tommy Lee, and Danny Carey knocked on the door and said hey and then proceeded to exit with sticks in hand. Freese then interrupted and asked if they can play a song, and then the band launched into “All My Life.” In addition to the live debut of “Nothing At All,” they played their recent singles “Rescued” and “Under You” live for the first time.

The livestream can be seen right here, and will be available for on-demand viewing through May 24.

SETLIST:

“All My Life”

“Rescued”

“No Son Of Mine”

“Under You”

“Workin’ For A Livin'” (Huey Lewis And The News Cover)

“The Sky Is A Neighborhood”

“Nothing At All”

“Monkey Wrench”

“Aurora”