Ozzy Osbourne Drops Out Of Power Trip Festival

Earlier this year, Ozzy Osbourne announced that he was retiring from touring due to his declining health as a result of his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis. Osbourne did, however, leave the door open for performances that required minimal traveling, and in March he was revealed as one of the performers at the Power Trip festival that will take place on the Empire Polo Club grounds in October. But today he’s announced that he’s had to drop out of the festival.

“My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward,” Osbourne wrote in a statement. “Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed.”

“The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly,” he continued. “They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed.”

Here’s the full statement: