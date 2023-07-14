Post Malone has been busy touring with Beach Fossils and hanging out with Militarie Gun, but he’s also rolling out his new album Austin, so titled, I guess, because Austin Post is giving us the real him this time? (He says he played guitar on every song.)

We’ve thus far heard the zippy synth-pop tune “Chemical” and the booming-yet-understated trap-pop exercise “Mourning.” Now comes “Overdrive,” which, despite its title and subject matter, is a soft-rocking pop song that floats along at a pleasant midtempo. “I’ll remove my tattoos if that’s cool to you,” he sings. “I’ll do anything to be cool to you.”

Add “Overdrive” to the pile of songs that find Posty moving farther away from the rap music he made his name on. You can hear it below.

Austin is out 7/28 via Mercury/Republic.