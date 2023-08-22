In the ’90s, an interconnected network of Athens, Georgia bands developed its own version of lo-fi psychedelic indie-pop. The bands from that crew — Neutral Milk Hotel, Elf Power, the Apples In Stereo, the Olivia Tremor Control, of Montreal — all accomplished great things on their own, but they were able to accomplish those things, at least in part, because they all helped each other out and influenced each other. Now, we’ve got a new documentary on the Elephant 6 collective that explores and celebrates that whole scene.

Director C.B. Stockfleth’s The Elephant 6 Recording Co. was only available on VHS tape at first, but the documentary recently got big premiere events in New York and Los Angeles. At the LA premiere earlier this month, an all-star indie rock band played the Elephant 6 classics, and we posted video of the singalong version of “In The Aeroplane Over The Sea,” as well as the documentary’s trailer. The movie’s about to get a theatrical and VOD release, and there will also be a series of special screenings around North America. Now, we’ve got an exclusive clip from the doc.

In the video below, you can see a number of Elephant 6 musicians talking about the analog four-track tape that they used to record. The Elephant 6 bands often recorded at home, rather than in the studio, but they were trying to make their own versions of the classic Beatles and Beach Boys records that they all loved. Below, watch the clip and check out the dates for screenings.

SCREENINGS:

8/21-22 – Clermont, CA @ Laemmle Clermont 5

8/21-22 – Santa Monica, CA @ Laemmle Monica Film Center

8/21-22 – Glendale, CA @ Laemmle Glendale

8/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA (with Endless Endless author Adam Clair Q&A): Philadelphia, PA, August 23, 2023

8/24 – Durham, NC @ Motorco (free, with Scott Spillane from Neutral Milk Hotel Q&A)

8/25 – New York, NY @ IFC Center (with Robert Schneider from the Apples in Atereo Q&A, moderated by David Cross & Busy Philipps)

8/25 – Athens, GA @ Ciné Athens (with John Fernandes of the Olivia Tremor Control live performance)

8/25 – Lowell, MA @ Luna Theatre

8/25 – Springfield, MO @ Moxie Cinema

8/25 – 9/05 – Toronto, ON @ Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema

8/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zeitgeist Theatre & Lounge

8/25 – Portland, OR @ Cinema 21

8/25 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre: Dallas, TX, August 25, 2023

8/25-27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Oklahoma City Museum Of Art

8/26 – Portland, OR @ Clinton Street Theater (with Martyn Leaper of the Minders performance and Q&A)

8/26 – 9/07 – Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater

8/27 – Birmingham, AL@ Sidewalk Film Festival (with John Fernandes of the Olivia Tremor Control performance and Q&A)

8/31 – Memphis, TN @ Crosstown Arts

9/01 – Austin, TX @ Austin Film Society

9/01 – Chattanooga, TN @ Yellow Racket Records

9/02 – Seattle, WA @ The Grand Illusion

9/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Roxie (with Tammy Ealom from Dressy Bessy performance and Q&A, moderated by Kelley Stoltz)

9/03 – Akron, OH @ The Nightlight Cinema

9/06 – Portland, ME @ Space Gallery

9/08 – Austin, TX @ Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar

9/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Harris Theater (with Derek Almstead, ex-of Montreal, & Jennifer Baron of the Ladybug Transistor Q&As)

9/08 – Iowa City, IA @ Film Scene

9/11 – Nashville, TN @ Belcourt Theatre

9/12 – Albuquerque, NM @ Guild Cinema

9/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Davis Theater

9/14 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Frida Cinema

9/15 – Cambridge, MA @ The Brattle

9/19 – Lexington, KY @ The Living Arts & Science Center

9/21 – 10/01 – Edmonton, AL @ Edmonton International Film Festival

9/22 – Bowling Green, KY @ Western Kentucky University

9/24 – Montclair, NJ @ The Clairidge (with Ben Crum from Great Lakes Q&A)

9/26 – Fairfield, CT @ Fairfield Theatre

11/06 – Vermillion, SD @ Coyote Twin

The Elephant 6 Recording Co. opens in theaters 8/25, and it’ll be on VOD 9/1.