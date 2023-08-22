For the past few years, Sequoia Holmes has hosted the podcast Black People Love Paramore, which is “about the seemingly random, underrepresented interests of different niches of Black people” — a list of subjects that includes things like anime, astrology, Red Lobster, Spider-Man, house music, and Phil Collins. When the podcast launched in 2021, the very first episode was dedicated to Paramore, a band that’s always had a significant Black fanbase. (Prominent fans include Lil Uzi Vert and Steph Curry, both of whom joined the band onstage during their most recent tour.) Usually, the guests on the show are Black enthusiasts of whatever subject is being discussed. Today, though, the show has a different guest: Paramore’s Hayley Williams.

On the latest episode, Paramore’s lead singer talks about when she came to understand that she had a Black fanbase and her own connections to the Black community. She discusses singing gospel in church while growing up in Mississippi, being a fan of Lil Wayne and anime, and wanting to collaborate with SZA. This seems like it could be the cringiest thing in the world, but Sequoia Holmes is a real fan, and Hayley Williams is a nice person who’s comfortable talking about potentially uncomfortable subjects. Below, watch the conversation, which isn’t too long, or check out a few short Instagram clips.