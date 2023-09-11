2023 VMAs Will End With A 50th Anniversary Of Hip-Hop Medley Featuring DMC, Doug E. Fresh, & More

The MTV Video Music Awards will take place tomorrow night, and the ceremony will end with another celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. This one will take the form of a medley featuring performances from DMC, Doug E. Fresh, Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five, LL Cool J, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj. Minaj had already been tapped the be the show’s host for the night, tied to the release of her new single “Last Time I Saw You.”

Earlier this year, the Grammys had their own all-star tribute performance during their ceremony. Live events have already taken place in Yankee Stadium and more are planned for Madison Square Garden and the National Mall. Over the weekend, Lil Wayne performed at Kamala Harris’ hip-hop celebration at her Washington, DC residence.

The 2023 VMAs will be broadcast live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey tomorrow night, September 12. Outside of the hip-hop medley, performers for the night include Olivia Rodrigo, Anitta, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Metro Boomin and Future, and more. Shakira will be presented with the Video Vanguard Award, and Sean “Diddy” Combs will receive the Global Icon Award — both will also perform live.