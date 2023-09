At the end of the month, Animal Collective are releasing a new album, Isn’t It Now?, their follow-up to last year’s Time Skiffs that they worked on concurrently with that LP. They’ve already shared the 22-minute-long “Defeat” and the more proper lead single “Soul Capturer,” and today they’re back with “Gem & I,” a track that the band has been working out live since 2019. Check out the studio version of it below.

Isn’t It Now? is out 9/29 via Domino.