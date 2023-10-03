We already got our big-deal Elvis Presley biopic last year, and now arthouse great Sofia Coppola has made a movie all about the life of Elvis’ wife Priscilla Presley. Coppola’s Priscilla, already had a teaser trailer, and it premiered at the Venice International Film Festival last month. We’ve got about another month before Priscilla hits theaters, and the full-length trailer arrived today. It is a rich text.

Priscilla has Cailee Spaeny, the murder victim from Mare Of Easttown, in the title role, with Euphoria star Jacob Elordi as Elvis. Phoenix and Sons Of Raphael did the score. The movie is based on Priscilla Presley’s memoir Elvis And Me, and it follows its protagonist from the moment she met Elvis. At the time, Priscilla was a 14-year-old Army brat, and Elvis, 24 and serving in the Army, was maybe the most famous man on the planet. The story follows their marriage and divorce, and it looks like Sofia Coppola will project all her glamorous ennui on her subject.

The Sofia trailer looks a whole lot like Marie Antoinette, another Sofia Coppola film about a young woman in a gilded cage. In the trailer, we can see glimpses of the intoxicating effects of Elvis’ attention, as well as the dark-side desperation that follows. We also get lingering shots of the era’s stylistic affectations — the jewelry, the fake eyelashes, the enormous hairdos. I think it looks good! Check it out below.

Priscilla opens in theaters 11/3.