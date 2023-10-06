Watch Lauren Mayberry Cover Texas’ “Say What You Want” In Glasgow
Lauren Mayberry of Chvrches wrapped up her first North American solo tour last week, and Thursday she kicked off the European leg back home in Scotland. Mayberry worked some fun covers into her sets over here, including “Like A Prayer,” “Down By The Water,” and “That Thing You Do!” Performing at a sold-out SWG3 in Glasgow last night, she added one more to the repertoire: “Say What You Want” by pop-rock hometown heroes Texas. Watch her performance of the song below.