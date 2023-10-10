About a month ago, young pop overlord Olivia Rodrigo released GUTS, arguably the year’s best pop album. Next year, Rodrigo will head out on a huge arena tour with openers PinkPantheress, Chappel Roan, Remi Wolf, and — at least at a few big shows — the Breeders. Last night, as a kind of hybrid warm-up show and promotional appearance, Rodrigo performed at LA’s relatively small Theatre At Ace Hotel, and you could only get in if you had an American Express card.

This was one of these intimate shows that gets announced at the last minute, and Amex cardholders only had an hour to try and secure themselves tickets, but it wasn’t one of these intense fans-only experiences. Still, this was the closest thing to a proper concert that Olivia Rodrigo has performed this year. She’d played some of the GUTS singles in promo appearances – at the VMAs, on the Today show, at Nashville’s Bluebird Café – but before last night, Rodrigo had never sung GUTS deep cuts like “All American Bitch,” “Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl,” “The Grudge,” and “Teenage Dream” live.

According to Setlist.fm, Rodrigo played eight songs at the Ace Hotel theater, which meant that she got through most but not all of GUTS. She performed alongside her regular collaborator Dan Nigro, and she did many of the bangers from GUTS as acoustic songs. She also ran back the SOUR ballad “Traitor,” which got a huge singalong. The show will air on Rodrigo’s YouTube channel tonight, but you can watch a bunch of fan-made clips below.

SETLIST:

01 “Vampire”

02 “Lacy”

03 “Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl”

04 “The Grudge”

05 “Teenage Dream”

06 “Get Him Back!”

07 “All-American Bitch

08 “Traitor”

GUTS is out now on Geffen.