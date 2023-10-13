In 2022, Rage Against The Machine got back together and launched a tour that was rapturously received by pretty much everyone who saw it. But the tour had one very serious problem: On the second night, frontman Zack De La Rocha tore his Achilles tendon while performing. De La Rocha soldiered through that show and the rest of the North American tour, but he had to perform while sitting down. The band was forced to cancel the tour’s European leg, as well as their planned 2023 dates, so that De La Rocha could heal up. Last night, though, De La Rocha returned to the stage, and he looked great.

Right now, Run The Jewels are in the midst of a run of 10th-anniversary shows. RTJ are Zack De La Rocha’s friends and collaborators, and they were Rage Against The Machine’s openers on that tour last year. I’ve been lucky enough to be at a couple of RTJ shows where De La Rocha came out to rap his guest verse from “Close Your Eyes (And Count To Fuck),” and it’s always awesome.

Last night, De La Rocha came out for that song during RTJ’s show at the Hollywood Palladium, and the crowd went appropriately nuts. De La Rocha was only onstage for a couple of minutes, but he moved without assistance, and his voice sounded tremendous. There’s no guarantee that the man will want to get out on the road again anytime soon, but it’s just good to see that he’s doing better. Watch a fan-made video below.

Run The Jewels have two more shows in LA, tonight and tomorrow, before their tour ends.