The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Is The First Song To Hit 4 Billion Streams On Spotify

The Weeknd’s cross-format smash “Blinding Lights” has a legitimate case as the biggest pop hit of all time. After spending four weeks at #1 in 2020, in 2021 it became the first song to spend more than a year in the Hot 100 top 10, then broke the record for most weeks on the chart. A year ago it surpassed Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” to become the most-streamed song in Spotify history. Now it has surpassed 4 billion streams on the platform, the first song to do so.

“I’ll never stop being humbled by anything I create making its way to millions of people let alone billions!” Abel Tesfaye said in a statement. “I’m so thankful this song makes people feel a way that they keep going back to listen.”

Cheers to @theweeknd ✨ Blinding Lights is the first song to reach 4 billion streams on Spotify. pic.twitter.com/Q7VVxNFNPN — Spotify (@Spotify) January 12, 2024

Just when you thought the song’s long-tail dominance was over: a new milestone! Now maybe redirect your attention to some of those under-appreciated Dawn FM tracks, yeah?